Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing, national provider of benefits, personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today the promotion of Pat Grignon to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Mr. Grignon will lead all aspects of the company’s sales, service and business development.
Mr. Grignon has served as Vice President of Business Development at Inszone Insurance Services since 2014, overseeing all aspects of sales for the agency. He has built all sales and servicing teams from the ground up and helped develop multiple niche verticals for the agency, fueling the rapid growth the company has experienced over the years. A seasoned Insurance executive and experienced sales leader, Mr. Grignon has over 18 years of insurance sales and management experience, building and growing teams to drive revenue growth.
“I have been lucky to participate in the growth of Inszone under the leadership of Norm Hudson and Chris Walters, and for that I will always be grateful,” says Pat Grignon, CRO of Inszone Insurance Services. “I'm very excited to drive organic growth within the agency in my new role, we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on new opportunities as the insurance industry evolves, and I look forward to the challenge of driving revenue growth, building the right strategic vision, and a talented team.”
“Pat has been at the forefront of driving our sales culture from day one at Inszone,” says Chris Walters, CEO of Inszone Insurance. “Pat is passionate about developing the leaders of today and tomorrow, I am sure his dedication, leadership, and vision will help achieve our revenue growth goals and make Inszone one of the largest insurance agencies in the US.”
Inszone Insurance Services is expected to announce additional leadership appointments over the next couple of weeks as it positions the agency to handle substantial growth moving into the future.
About Inszone: Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance, along with employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically, as well as through acquisitions. With 31 locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Missouri, Texas and Illinois, the company is looking to further expand throughout the United States.
