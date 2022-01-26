SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2022--
Inszone Insurance Services: a rapidly growing, national provider of benefits, personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today the acquisition of Desert Mountain Insurance Services, Inc. located in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Desert Mountain Insurance Services, Inc. has been serving the healthcare community in Arizona and throughout the United States since its inception in 1997. Founded by Michelin Abrahamsen, CPCU, through its 25-year history, Desert Mountain Insurance Services Inc, has focused on providing insurance for the healthcare community including physicians, hospitals, and all types of healthcare facilities. Michelin’s work in insurance started at a young age in her family’s agency, she would go on to become an underwriter at a major medical malpractice insurance carrier and eventually decide to use her experience to found Desert Mountain Insurance Services, Inc. Her sister Lisa Fitzpatrick, SHRM-CP joined her soon after to lead the Benefits division.
Following the transition, Desert Mountain Insurance Services Inc, employees will continue operating out of their current location and serving clients under the Desert Mountain and Inszone Insurance brand with no interruptions.
“Today both Desert Mountain and Inszone begin a new chapter in their growth,” said Norm Hudson, CEO of Inszone Insurance. “Adding the resources Inszone has behind it, and the experience the team at Desert Mountain bring in the business and medical malpractice space is going to be a game changer for both agencies.”
Inszone Insurance is expected to announce a number of important acquisitions in the upcoming months as it continues to build its national presence.
Desert Mountain Insurance Services, Inc was represented in negotiations and deal structure by Optimum Performance Solutions, LLC.
About Inszone:
Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance, along with employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically, as well as through acquisitions. With 27 locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Missouri, Texas and Illinois, the company is looking to further expand throughout the United States.
For more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126005117/en/
CONTACT: Inszone Insurance
Norm Hudson – CEO
916-995-0234
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA ARIZONA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INSURANCE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
SOURCE: Inszone Insurance Services
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/26/2022 01:00 PM/DISC: 01/26/2022 01:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126005117/en