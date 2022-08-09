SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022--
Inszone Insurance Services: a rapidly growing, national provider of benefits, personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today it had acquired The Insurance Place, Inc.
Founded in 1983, by Lori Schultz, The Insurance Place, Inc. has remained a family-owned and operated agency. With a mission to provide cost-effective solutions for their client’s insurance needs, the team has grown rapidly throughout the state of Colorado, building strong relationships within the state. The commitment to ensuring customers receive superior service for all their insurance needs will remain a priority as The Insurance Place, Inc. joins the Inszone Insurance family.
As part of the acquisition, Inszone Insurance will retain The Insurance Place employees, as well as the current location in Lakewood, Colorado.
“Lori and her team have built an exceptional agency that will be a great fit for Inszone during a period of aggressive growth,” said Norm Hudson, CEO of Inszone Insurance Services. “We plan to continue expansion in Colorado and across the country through organic growth and strategic mergers and acquisitions, and we look forward to having the team at The Insurance Place alongside us when we do.”
Inszone Insurance is expected to announce several acquisitions as well as new locations in the upcoming months.
About Inszone: Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance, along with employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically, as well as through acquisitions. With 31 locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Missouri, Texas and Illinois, the company is looking to further expand throughout the United States.
