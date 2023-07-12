SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2023--
Inszone Insurance Services: a rapidly growing, national provider of benefits, personal and commercial lines insurance, today announced the appointment of Matt Rieck as Chief Human Resources Officer.
With over 20 years of professional experience in human resources, Matt brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Inszone Insurance. As the new CHRO, Matt will be responsible for overseeing the company’s HR strategies, talent acquisition, employee engagement, and development initiatives. His pivotal role will drive Inszone Insurance’s commitment to fostering an inclusive, diverse, and collaborative work environment.
Prior to joining Inszone Insurance, Matt held several leadership positions at renowned companies, including Farmers Insurance, NASA-G4S, and BBSI. He has a proven track record of successfully implementing innovative HR practices in the Insurance Industry and aligning them with business objectives, making him an ideal fit for Inszone Insurance’s growth trajectory.
Matt holds an MBA in Organizational Development from Webster University and a bachelor’s degree in social psychology from Chapman University. His passion for empowering employees and cultivating a positive work culture has consistently resulted in high employee satisfaction, increased productivity, and improved overall organizational performance.
"We are thrilled to welcome Matt to the Inszone Insurance team," said Chris Walters, CEO at Inszone Insurance. "As our new CHRO, Matt will be instrumental in shaping our HR strategies and driving our commitment to creating an exceptional workplace experience. Matt's proven leadership abilities and deep understanding of HR best practices make him an invaluable addition to our executive team."
In his new role, Matt will collaborate closely with Inszone Insurance's leadership team to further enhance employee engagement, talent development, diversity and inclusion initiatives. By fostering a culture of continuous improvement and employee empowerment, Matt will strengthen Inszone Insurance's position as an employer of choice within the insurance industry.
Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance, along with employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically, as well as through acquisitions. With 41 locations across California, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, and Utah, the company is looking to further expand throughout the United States.
