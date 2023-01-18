LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2023--
Today, Integrate.io, the leading no-code data pipeline platform, announced general availability of their new, free Data Observability product along with a full company rebrand. The new offering adds yet another foundational data product to the industry’s first true data platform.
Companies like 7-Eleven, Deloitte, Heineken, McDonalds, and Samsung are already experiencing more enlightened decision making and total data visibility via the new Integrate.io platform. The platform offers ease of use and truly uncommon customer support, along with the only full set of no-code data tools, including ETL & Reverse ETL, ELT & CDC, API Generation, Data Warehouse Insights, and now, powerful and free Data Observability.
According to a recent Gartner report, by 2025, data will be the foundation of competitive advantage for 80% of businesses, and by 2023, 30% of companies will have adopted a centralized data observability solution.
“The move to incorporate Data Observability to our platform came directly from our customers' needs. We take pride in partnering with our customers to evolve our product roadmap while delivering continued value. Adding a Data Observability offering makes the Integrate.io Platform the only set of data tools needed to complete a modern data stack,” said Integrate.io CEO Donal Tobin.
Data observability allows teams to continuously verify and alert on the health of their data. Integrate.io wants to make data observability widely available so early adopters can set up three free monitoring alerts on their data sets to ensure their data is clean and accurate.
"Integrate.io's Data Observability is really simple to set up and use. Within a few minutes we had monitoring and alerting on all three of our critical data warehouse tables, which helps ensure our real-time data health and lets our data team sleep better at night," commented Jason Gilmore, CEO of Treehouse, and Data Observability customer.
Along with incorporating the new product, this week Integrate.io unveiled their new branding, along with a totally new website to better showcase the Platform following last year’s merging of four core data products.
To learn more about Integrate.io Data Observability, you can sign up for free: https://www.integrate.io/product/data-observability/ or schedule a meeting with a data expert: https://www.integrate.io/demo/
About Integrate.io
Founded in 2012, the Integrate.io No-Code Data Pipeline Platform helps modern data leaders instantly evolve their Data Stack through a single login. The platform powers smarter, data-driven decision making and Go-to-Markets that drive functional growth. The Platform instantly extends any size data team with no-code ETL, the fastest ELT data replication available, instant API Generation, and new Data Observability monitoring. The platform unlocks connections to over 200 data sources, databases, and SaaS applications.
Integrate.io is led by some of the world’s most accomplished data experts, engineers, and developers. The company has built deep loyalty on the strength of its offering’s results.
