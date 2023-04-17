Integrated DNA Technologies Launches New Archer™ FUSIONPlex™ Core Solid Tumor Panel for Cancer Research

CORALVILLE, Iowa & BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 17, 2023--
Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), a global genomics solutions provider, is supporting research labs worldwide with a new solution to optimize operational efficiency and the identification of solid cancer tumors. The just-launched IDT Archer FUSIONPlex Core Solid Tumor Panel is a first-line cancer research testing solution that has been expanded and optimized for additional single nucleotide variant (SNV) and indel coverage to streamline fusion detection and variant calling through a single assay. The new RNA-based sequencing offering for solid tumors uses a single RNA/TNA input sample and provides a scalable, easy-to-use solution that offers time, resource and cost savings for researchers.
“With the race to provide accurate and timely oncology data, labs are on a continuous pursuit to do more with less—less effort, less time and less expense,” said Verity Johnson, VP of Archer Product at IDT. “The Archer FUSIONPlex Core Solid Tumor Panel paired with Archer Analysis responds to the challenges labs are facing worldwide and delivers a thoughtfully curated solution that enables researchers to more rapidly build comprehensive biomarker profiles from a single, limited input sample. As discoveries lead to more scientific advances, time is of the essence, and IDT is proud to provide cutting-edge solutions that can help accelerate the path toward cancer breakthroughs.”
As cancer is a complex disease to study with multiple important biomarkers, a comprehensive discovery method is becoming increasingly critical to researchers. The Archer FUSIONPlex Core Solid Tumor Panel provides a new approach to researchers looking for an alternative to current methods, which require running a minimum of two assays—one DNA- and one RNA-based—to address comprehensive profiling research. The Archer Analysis software platform offers purpose-built bioinformatics with an easy-to-use interface for all Archer products. The redesigned RNA variant detection pipeline on Archer Analysis v7.1 leverages an updated small variant detection algorithm and provides more intuitive genomic visualizations.
The FUSIONPlex Core Solid Tumor Panel is a balanced pool of gene-specific primer (GSP) oligonucleotides targeting 56 genes. Designed with simplicity in mind, AMP-based library preparation for Archer NGS research assays can be implemented in 1.5 days with minimal hands-on time. For more information and to place an order, visit here.
About IDT
Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (IDT) develops, manufactures, and markets nucleic acid products for the life sciences industry. IDT has developed proprietary technologies for genomics applications such as next generation sequencing, CRISPR genome editing, synthetic biology, digital PCR, and RNA interference. Through its GMP* services, IDT manufactures products used by scientists researching many forms of cancer and most inherited and infectious diseases. IDT acquired Archer NGS Research Assays in Dec. 2022, and when combined with its xGen™ NGS portfolio, empowers labs with an all-in-one solution to uncover biomarkers and advance cancer discoveries.
IDT is widely recognized as an industry leader in custom nucleic acid manufacture, serving over 130,000 life sciences researchers. IDT was founded in 1987 and has its manufacturing headquarters in Coralville, Iowa, USA, with additional manufacturing sites in San Diego, California, USA; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Leuven, Belgium; and Singapore. For more information, visit www.idtdna.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.
