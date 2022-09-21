Intel Announces AI Global Impact Festival Grand Prize Winners

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022--
What’s New: Today, Intel introduced six student groups and three teachers as the global grand prize winners at its AI Global Impact Festival. The annual festival brings together next-generation technologists, future developers, policymakers and academics who work to solve real-world problems using artificial intelligence.
“I’m constantly amazed by the perceptive young technologists who understand the potential of AI to be a force for good. I am excited to celebrate this year's innovative winners. The success of the technology of tomorrow relies on them, as they embody the Intel purpose to improve the life of every person on the planet.”
–Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO
Who was Awarded: During the global competition from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, students and teachers went through a rigorous process to win cash prizes, certificates, Intel laptops and opportunities for mentorship. This year, Intel received more than 1,000 entries from 25 countries. The following students were named Global Award winners for AI Impact Creator:
For the 13- to 17-year-old age group:
- BhashaX Code Summarizer, India - Krish Yadav: An AI-based model aimed at improving accessibility to programming by allowing developers to grasp code more easily in their native language.
- CS-M Tool, Thailand - Tanapat Charunworphan, Noppawite Chunram, Matt Tanthai Cosh: An AI tool that allows anyone to get a regular heart checkup through a three-tiered approach, CAR, which stands for Checkup through AI analysis, Awareness of relevant heart checkup results, and Rapid referral to nearby hospitals.
- Vision System Powered by AI for the Visually Impaired, China - Jasmine Liu: A scene text recognition system for curved text, making it easier for visually impaired people to read items such as packing labels and street signs that are difficult to read due to distortion and curvature.
For the 18-year-old + age group:
- Indoor Industrial Safety Program, United States - Serr Brown, Dina Marie Stager, Ryan Galbraith: This program utilizes AI and digital mapping for autonomous environment feedback to secure a safer workplace within indoor industrial environments, even without a GPS connection.
- Nighthawk, China - Libenhua Cai, Weiyu Chen, Yufei Zhao: A full-color video imaging system that utilizes computer vision and deep learning algorithms to illuminate images without the aid of auxiliary light in extremely low-light environments and restore imaging effects to normal light.
- Synthetic Data Generator, India - Sayash Raaj: A project that allows researchers to utilize a synthetically generated dataset with the same attributes as original data to ensure the privacy of individuals’ information. In a time like the COVID-19 pandemic, this project would facilitate software data-based solutions that otherwise run into roadblocks such as data unavailability or sensitivity.
Intel also announced three teachers as global winners in the AI Impact Shaper Category for their best practices in AI Skilling in classrooms:
- Haobin Zhu, China
- Ambika Saxena, India
- Willoughby Lee, Singapore
Why It Matters: AI has the potential to impact all aspects of people's lives, especially with increased digitalization. Intel believes demystifying and democratizing AI technology is necessary to increase digital readiness, especially for next-generation technologists and future developers. The AI Global Impact Festival provides the opportunities and platforms to learn, showcase and celebrate the impact of AI innovations.
Intel has committed to expand digital readiness to reach 30 million people in 30,000 institutions in 30 countries. The festival is part of Intel’s 2030 Goals and the company’s dedication to using tech as a force for good, underscoring its aim to make technology fully inclusive and to expand digital readiness worldwide.
