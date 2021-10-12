SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2021--
IntelePeer, a leading Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider, is pleased to announce the promotion of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Andre Simone to Chief Operating Officer (COO) and the appointment of Thomas Conway to CFO. Both Andre and Thomas bring decades of industry experience to their new roles, as well as insight and leadership capabilities that will be invaluable to the continued growth of the company and the legacy of the IntelePeer executive team.
“Andre Simone’s promotion to COO and Thomas Conway’s appointment to CFO reflect their exceptional leadership skills, as well as IntelePeer’s aggressive plan to scale and continue to grow both organically and inorganically,” says IntelePeer CEO Frank Fawzi. “Like the company’s portfolio of CPaaS solutions, they are forward-thinking executives whose solutions and strategies are well ahead of arising needs. That’s true leadership. We could not be more delighted to welcome Thomas aboard as Andre steps into a new role where he will focus on a broader array of issues, including leading the charge to accelerate our growth through M&A activity.”
Mr. Simone served as IntelePeer’s CFO from February 2007 until September 2021. His expertise has been instrumental in the growth and success of our company, as well as at multiple public and private Silicon Valley technology companies where he previously served. At IntelePeer, Andre raised over $200M of debt and equity, prepared IntelePeer to go public, and facilitated a key acquisition for our CPaaS Atmosphere Platform.
Mr. Conway brings more than two decades’ experience in a variety of public and private SaaS technology companies, with many impressive earnings, revenue growth, cash-generation and finance-related accomplishments. After launching his career at KPMG, he joined JDS Uniphase as Director of Finance before taking on the role of CFO at Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR), building out the company’s finance, administration and human resource functions and taking the company public and serving as its CFO until its sale to E2Open in 2019. Most recently, he was CFO of Conductor Founders, Inc., a SaaS provider of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) solutions.
