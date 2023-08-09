MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2023--
Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), a trusted industry leader in identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced that CEO Bryan Lewis will present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference taking place on August 16-17, 2023. Joining him at the conference will be COO/CFO Jeff Ishmael.
The presentation will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 17. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations page at https://www.intellicheck.com/investors/.
Intellicheck CEO Lewis and COO/CFO Ishmael will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on August 16 th and 17 th , 2023. To register for the presentation or to schedule one-on-one meetings, visit Sidoti Investor Conferences — SIDOTI & Company. Registration is free and participants do not need to be a Sidoti client.
About Intellicheck
Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is an identity company that delivers on-demand digital identity validation solutions for age verification needs, fraud prevention, KYC, and AML. Intellicheck validates both digital and physical identities for e-commerce, and retail commerce businesses, restaurants and clubs, sports venues, financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers. law enforcement and government agencies across North America. Intellicheck can be used through a mobile device, a browser, or a retail point-of-sale scanner. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
