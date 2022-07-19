BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022--
Laiye, a leading global Intelligent Automation provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Braham Shnider as Chief Strategy and Ecosystem Officer following its $160 million Series C funding and 7th anniversary celebration.
As Chief Strategy and Ecosystem Officer, Braham will lead the global strategy, M&A, new business incubation, strategic initiatives, ecosystem, developers and partners, accelerating Laiye's presence and ecosystem in the global market. Laiye will continue to revolutionize work in this new era of Artificial Intelligence.
Braham has over 30 years of success in global Sales & Go To Market (GTM) experience with Technology Companies and has worked in over 30 countries. Clients that he has personally assisted include Cisco, Citrix, EMC, Google, HP, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Palo Alto Networks, Pure Storage, Red Hat, SAP, VMware & many large, mid and small cap companies.
"We are delighted to have Braham's expertise to further our global strategy and believe that with his leadership and experience, Laiye will address the work execution gap where human workforce needs to be complemented by digital workforce and individual workers need to be up-skilled with intelligent technologies and tools to liberate them from manual and repetitive work. Additionally, Laiye will continue to recruit world-class talent to unlock new opportunities globally." said Guanchun Wang, Chairman and CEO of Laiye.
"I'm looking forward to leading an experienced, passionate and diverse team at Laiye on global strategy, category creation and ecosystem. As we now live in a world of more hybrid workplaces, increasingly distributed workforces and more frequent operational or supply chain disruptions, Laiye is better positioned to make work less work and make human more human." said Braham.
In the last year, Laiye accelerated its international expansion despite the pandemic and is now serving a growing customer base that includes Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and SMBs. It offers the customer an integrated intelligent automation platform that unifies Conversational AI, Intelligent Document Processing, RPA and Process Mining capabilities to help customers effectively and efficiently execute their business operations.
