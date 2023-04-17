ROSEMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 17, 2023--
Intelligent Medical Objects (IMO), a healthcare data enablement company today announced the launch of IMO Studio, a cloud-based platform that enables a holistic data quality strategy for healthcare organizations. IMO Studio brings together next generation technology and security with an ever-growing list of data management capabilities. This includes consolidated access to clinical terminology and standardized reference data, data normalization, provider workflow optimization, and value set management.
“IMO has been a long-time partner with Epic to enable providers to seamlessly capture and leverage standardized data as the demands of compliance, reimbursement, and quality management grow. Launching IMO Studio with Epic customers is the next iteration of that partnership,” said Ivana Naeymi-Rad, Chief Operating Officer at IMO.
The first release of IMO Studio will centralize subscriptions for comprehensive documentation and coding standardization tools including: IMO Core for diagnosis search and problem list management; IMO Core Periop for surgical scheduling; IMO Core Procedure for procedures and labs; and IMO Precision Normalize to standardize clinical data across problem, diagnosis, procedure, lab, and medication data.
“IMO continues to evolve to the needs of the Epic Community by lowering the barrier to IMO’s solutions through the IMO Studio platform. IMO Studio is a more modern solution to upgrading and maintaining your core healthcare data code set needs,” said Christopher Alban, MD, of Epic.
IMO Studio will also provide a centralized repository for reference datasets from multiple organizations so that Epic customers can download them, including CPT-4(R), RxNorm(r), LOINC(r), ICD-10-PCS, SNOMED-CT(R), and ICD-10-CM, which would become immediately available. IMO Studio administrators will receive notifications of updates and be able to securely log-in, approve changes, and automatically load to their health IT systems. The first wave of upgrades will begin with providers using the Epic electronic health record (EHR) system in July.
All Epic customers will automatically migrate to IMO Studio with the option for seamless access to full IMO Core capabilities, which includes expansive problem terminologies and improved problem list design, among other changes that help streamline documentation and EHR workflows. Clients who use IMO Studio will also be well positioned to implement additional solutions from IMO for surgical and procedure terminology, value set editing and management, and data normalization. IMO capabilities for data quality management include sophisticated matching algorithms for normalizing non-standard descriptions in the patient record and dictionaries to industry standard terms, as well as NLP capabilities to convert unstructured text into fully coded structured data.
Epic customers will migrate to IMO Studio this summer to streamline their update ahead of ICD-10-CM changes effective October 1, 2023.
About IMO
Intelligent Medical Objects is a healthcare data enablement company that ensures clinical data integrity and quality — making patient information fit-for-purpose across the healthcare ecosystem, from hospitals to health information exchanges to payers, and beyond.
IMO’s vast footprint in EHRs powers our ability to capture and preserve clinical intent at the highest level of specificity. Our secure technology platform and products then help our clients to transform and extract the greatest value from their data. In short, IMO is the catalyst that enables accurate documentation, precise population cohorting, optimized reimbursements, robust analytics, and better care decisions to optimize patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.imohealth.com.
