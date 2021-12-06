TEL AVIV, Israel & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2021--
Intelligo, the provider of a leading, AI-powered background risk intelligence platform for investment due diligence, announced today that they have appointed Dan Reidy as the Vice President of Sales in North America. He will be based in Chicago.
“We are thrilled to have Dan join Intelligo to help manage the robust pipeline we have grown throughout 2021,” said Doron Dreyer, Executive Vice President of Revenue at Intelligo. “We’re confident that Dan’s deep knowledge in financial markets and his experience leading sales efforts for AI-powered platforms will add tremendous value and allow us to continue on our strong growth path.”
Reidy brings over 20 years of expertise in sales within financial services and software. He joins Intelligo from Eversight, an AI-powered pricing and promotions software platform, where he was the Vice President of CPG Enterprise Sales.
Prior to Eversight, Reidy held growth and leadership positions at places like Mintel, Willard Bishop, and Zurich Insurance, and also served as a Financial Advisor with Northwestern Mutual.
“I am very excited to take on this new role at Intelligo,” said Reidy, “Pre-investment due diligence is more important than ever and Intelligo’s growth is a testament to the power of its Clarity platform to address this challenge. I look forward to applying my expertise to help accelerate the Company’s market leadership among investors, banks, and capital allocators.”
Founded in 2014 and based in Tel Aviv, Israel, Intelligo is a leading provider of AI-powered background risk intelligence, and its Clarity platform allows investors, financial institutions, and corporations to gain access to vital information on the backgrounds of individuals and companies — whether it is financial, legal, or reputational. The platform is designed to use artificial intelligence and automation to analyze a wide range of data in a large pool of global digital sources which provides accurate and detailed reports in well-designed reports that are easy to access and is accessible within minutes.
About Intelligo
Intelligo is a leading Risk Intelligence company fusing AI and Big Data to digitalize the background check industry, enabling organizations to make secure and informed business decisions. Intelligo's AI-powered cloud platform Clarity, allows stakeholders including investors, financial institutions, and corporations to make fast, accurate intelligence-driven decisions, providing a 360° view of a person's or a company's reputational, legal and financial backgrounds, and its broader impact on trust and business risk. For more information, please visit Intelligo.ai.
