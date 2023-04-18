BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 18, 2023--
IntelliShift, the connected fleet intelligence platform for safety and operations teams, today at NAFA I&E, the premier fleet management association and event of the year, announced that Jeff Cohen has joined the company as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Cohen brings unique experience in leading multiple high growth fleet management service providers through transformative growth journeys.
Prior to IntelliShift, Cohen spent five years at Trackunit, an off-highway telematics provider for the construction industry. He first served as their President, and then as the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). He spearheaded their growth in North America from a presence, people and revenue perspective, winning customers including Ahern Rentals and United Rentals, along with many others in the construction industry.
Before Trackunit, Cohen was charged with growing the OEM and off-road telematics business for Telogis, which he did from 2011-2017. Telogis became one of the leading, and fastest growing, telematics providers in the space prior to its acquisition by Verizon.
Before Telogis, Cohen was the CEO of Intergis, a telematics and routing pioneer, focused on medium-sized businesses in the field service industry. Cohen led the growth of Intergis for three years until it was successfully purchased by Telogis.
“Jeff brings over 15 years of telematics sales leadership experience to IntelliShift,” said John Cunningham Jr, Founder and CEO at IntelliShift. “Jeff is an extraordinarily customer-focused leader who brings out the best in his teams and works to align the entire organization in support of the customer experience. I am thrilled to add him to the executive leadership team to help take our exciting business to the next level.”
Cohen joins IntelliShift at the perfect time, as the brand continues to establish itself in the industry as the fleet intelligence platform of choice for last mile delivery, field service, utilities, and construction industries, striving to be the safest and most efficient fleets in the world. Notable customers include AmeriGas, Bimbo Bakeries, Sweeping Corporation of America, and Equix.
IntelliShift's all-in-one platform enables mixed fleets to manage telematics, AI dash cameras, digital inspections, robust vehicle and equipment maintenance, fuel management, and compliance technology with ease.
“The industry has come a long way since my time at Telogis. The ability to bring different value components together into a single platform, such as pure-play telematics, compliance, maintenance, and AI video has never been more valuable to fleet, operations, and safety leaders. The customer now has the benefit of growing into their fleet management platform at their pace, with a lower cost of ownership than ever before and the highest ability to gain internal adoption. It’s going to be a fun run here at IntelliShift, and we are already making moves to bring this platform to mid-market and enterprise fleets across North America.”
About IntelliShift:
IntelliShift is powerful fleet intelligence made simple. Designed to solve safety and operational challenges, it is the solution that enables businesses with fleets of vehicles and heavy equipment to easily access all fleet operations data in a single platform. Leveraging 20+ years of expertise in business and hundreds of years collectively as fleet experts, IntelliShift delivers deep fleet data insights to drive better business outcomes. As a trusted partner to mobile and field operations spanning construction, field service, utilities, and last mile delivery markets, our client-centric approach ensures a seamless deployment, easy integration with existing solutions and immediate returns through increased productivity, improved safety metrics and a demonstrable reduction in costs per asset. We are proud to work with leading brands including Thyssenkrupp Elevators, AmeriGas, and US Ecology. For more information visit www.intellishift.com.
