CF Montreal (6-5-4) vs. Inter Miami CF (2-8-3)
Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF +106, Montreal +238, Draw +263; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Montreal visits Inter Miami CF in Eastern Conference play.
Inter Miami CF finished 7-13-3 overall a season ago while going 5-3-2 at home. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals last season, averaging 1.1 per game.
Montreal put together an 8-13-2 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-5-1 in road matches. Montreal scored 34 goals last season and had 22 assists.
The teams play Saturday for the third time this season. Montreal won the last meeting 1-0.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: Gonzalo Higuain (injured), Rodolfo Pizarro, Ian Fray (injured), Joevin Jones (injured).
Montreal: Kamal Miller, Samuel Piette, Ballou Tabla (injured), Clement Diop (injured), Kiki Struna (injured), Romell Quioto.
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.