Inter Miami CF (2-6-2) vs. CF Montreal (3-3-4)
Montreal; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal +143, Inter Miami CF +187, Draw +231; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF will try to stop a four-game losing streak when it plays Montreal.
Montreal finished 8-13-2 overall a season ago while going 4-8-1 at home. Montreal averaged 1.5 goals on 4.6 shots on goal per game last season.
Inter Miami CF compiled a 7-13-3 record overall a season ago while finishing 2-10-1 in road matches. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals a season ago, averaging 1.1 per game.
The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. Montreal won the last meeting 2-0.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Victor Wanyama, Kamal Miller (injured), Erik Hurtado (injured), Ballou Tabla (injured), Zorhan Bassong, Romell Quioto (injured).
Inter Miami CF: Rodolfo Pizarro (injured), Ryan Shawcross, Robbie Robinson (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Gregore, Sami Fouad Guediri (injured).
