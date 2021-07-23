Philadelphia Union (6-4-5) vs. Inter Miami CF (2-8-2)
Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF +167, Philadelphia +171, Draw +216; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF aims to break a six-game skid with a win against Philadelphia.
Inter Miami CF went 7-13-3 overall in the 2020 season while going 5-3-2 at home. Inter Miami CF averaged 1.1 goals on 3.7 shots on goal per game last season.
The Union finished 14-4-5 overall a season ago while going 4-4-4 on the road. Philadelphia scored 49 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 25.
The teams play Sunday for the second time this season. Inter Miami CF won the last meeting 2-1.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: Ian Fray (injured), Gregore, Kelvin Leerdam, Joevin Jones (injured).
Philadelphia: Jack de Vries (injured), Andre Blake, Cory Burke, Anthony Fontana (injured), Ilsinho (injured), Alvas Powell.
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.