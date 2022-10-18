GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022--
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Reported diluted earnings per share were $0.97 for the current quarter and $1.08 as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, reported diluted earnings per share were $0.43 and $0.78 as adjusted.
Reported net revenues were $790 million for the current quarter and $847 million as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, reported net revenues were $464 million and $650 million as adjusted.
Reported income before income taxes was $523 million for the current quarter and $580 million as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, reported income before income taxes was $234 million and $420 million as adjusted.
Financial Highlights
(All comparisons are to the year-ago quarter.)
- Commission revenue increased 3% to $320 million on higher customer futures trading volume and higher options commission per contract, tempered by lower stock volume.
- Net interest income increased 73% to $473 million on higher benchmark interest rates and customer credit balances, partially offset by a decline in margin lending balances.
- Other income increased $122 million to a loss of $48 million. This increase was mainly comprised of a $171 million lesser loss related to our strategic investment in Up Fintech Holding Limited (“Tiger Brokers”), partially offset by $37 million related to our currency diversification strategy and $7 million related to trading activities.
- Reported pretax profit margin was 66% for the current quarter and 68% as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, reported pretax margin was 50% and 65% as adjusted.
- Total equity of $10.9 billion.
The Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share. This dividend is payable on December 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2022.
1 See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures starting on page 9.
Business Highlights
(All comparisons are to the year-ago quarter.)
- Customer accounts increased 31% to 2.01 million.
- Customer equity decreased 19% to $287.1 billion.
- Total DARTs 2 decreased 15% to 1.92 million.
- Cleared DARTs decreased 15% to 1.71 million.
- Customer credits increased 10% to $94.7 billion.
- Customer margin loans decreased 19% to $40.5 billion.
Effects of Foreign Currency Diversification
In connection with our currency diversification strategy, we base our net worth in GLOBALs, a basket of 10 major currencies in which we hold our equity. In this quarter, our currency diversification strategy decreased our comprehensive earnings by $163 million, as the U.S. dollar value of the GLOBAL decreased by approximately 1.46%. The effects of the currency diversification strategy are reported as components of (1) Other Income (loss of $40 million) and (2) Other Comprehensive Income (loss of $123 million).
About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:
Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 150 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. For the fifth consecutive year, Barron’s ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its March 25, 2022, Best Online Brokers Review.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
The foregoing information contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s current views with respect to certain current and future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are and will be, as the case may be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to the Company’s operations and business environment which may cause the Company’s actual results to be materially different from any future results, expressed or implied, in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this release. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could potentially affect the Company’s financial results may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
2 Daily average revenue trades (DARTs) are based on customer orders.
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months
|Nine Months
|Ended September 30,
|Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|(in millions, except share and per share data)
|Revenues:
|Commissions
|$
320
|$
311
|$
991
|$
1,030
|Other fees and services
45
49
141
160
|Other income (loss)
(48
)
(170
)
(144
)
68
|Total non-interest income
317
190
988
1,258
|Interest income
783
325
1,575
1,022
|Interest expense
(310
)
(51
)
(472
)
(169
)
|Total net interest income
473
274
1,103
853
|Total net revenues
790
464
2,091
2,111
|Non-interest expenses:
|Execution, clearing and distribution fees
86
61
234
183
|Employee compensation and benefits
112
98
335
291
|Occupancy, depreciation and amortization
23
19
68
58
|Communications
8
8
25
24
|General and administrative
37
44
117
138
|Customer bad debt
1
-
3
3
|Total non-interest expenses
267
230
782
697
|Income before income taxes
523
234
1,309
1,414
|Income tax expense
40
28
100
116
|Net income
483
206
1,209
1,298
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
384
164
965
1,057
|Net income available for common stockholders
|$
99
|$
42
|$
244
|$
241
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
0.98
|$
0.44
|$
2.45
|$
2.60
|Diluted
|$
0.97
|$
0.43
|$
2.43
|$
2.58
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
101,818,667
96,229,958
99,646,091
92,814,767
|Diluted
102,555,482
96,989,968
100,505,075
93,671,689
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months
|Nine Months
|Ended September 30,
|Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|(in millions, except share and per share data)
|Comprehensive income:
|Net income available for common stockholders
|$
99
|$
42
|$
244
|$
241
|Other comprehensive income:
|Cumulative translation adjustment, before income taxes
(30
)
(9
)
(64
)
(21
)
|Income taxes related to items of other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
|Other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(30
)
(9
)
(64
)
(21
)
|Comprehensive income available for common stockholders
|$
69
|$
33
|$
180
|$
220
|Comprehensive earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
0.68
|$
0.34
|$
1.81
|$
2.37
|Diluted
|$
0.68
|$
0.34
|$
1.79
|$
2.35
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
101,818,667
96,229,958
99,646,091
92,814,767
|Diluted
102,555,482
96,989,968
100,505,075
93,671,689
|Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests:
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|$
384
|$
164
|$
965
|$
1,057
|Other comprehensive income - cumulative translation adjustment
(93
)
(31
)
(205
)
(74
)
|Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|$
291
|$
133
|$
760
|$
983
|INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(UNAUDITED)
|September 30,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|(in millions)
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
3,184
|$
2,395
|Cash - segregated for regulatory purposes
25,432
22,888
|Securities - segregated for regulatory purposes
31,301
15,121
|Securities borrowed
3,908
3,912
|Securities purchased under agreements to resell
4,860
4,380
|Financial instruments owned, at fair value
1,093
673
|Receivables from customers, net of allowance for credit losses
40,424
54,935
|Receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations
3,321
3,771
|Other assets
1,160
1,038
Total assets
|$
114,683
|$
109,113
|Liabilities and equity
|Liabilities
|Short-term borrowings
|$
35
|$
27
|Securities loaned
9,490
11,769
|Financial instruments sold but not yet purchased, at fair value
411
182
|Other payables:
|Customers
92,594
85,634
|Brokers, dealers and clearing organizations
380
557
|Other payables
873
722
93,847
86,913
|Total liabilities
103,783
98,891
|Equity
|Stockholders' equity
2,677
2,395
|Noncontrolling interests
8,223
7,827
|Total equity
10,900
10,222
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
114,683
|$
109,113
|September 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Ownership of IBG LLC Membership Interests
|Interests
|%
|Interests
|%
|IBG, Inc.
102,873,607
24.5
%
98,230,127
23.5
%
|Noncontrolling interests (IBG Holdings LLC)
316,609,102
75.5
%
319,880,492
76.5
%
|Total IBG LLC membership interests
419,482,709
100.0
%
418,110,619
100.0
%
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
OPERATING DATA
|TRADE VOLUMES:
|(in 000's, except %)
|Cleared
|Non-Cleared
|Avg. Trades
|Customer
|%
|Customer
|%
|Principal
|%
|Total
|%
|per U.S.
|Period
|Trades
|Change
|Trades
|Change
|Trades
|Change
|Trades
|Change
|Trading Day
2019
302,289
26,346
17,136
345,771
1,380
2020
620,405
105%
56,834
116%
27,039
58%
704,278
104%
2,795
2021
871,319
40%
78,276
38%
32,621
21%
982,216
39%
3,905
3Q2021
193,218
18,106
8,228
219,552
3,431
3Q2022
170,240
(12%)
16,181
(11%)
7,953
(3%)
194,374
(11%)
3,037
2Q2022
186,791
18,274
8,327
213,392
3,442
3Q2022
170,240
(9%)
16,181
(11%)
7,953
(4%)
194,374
(9%)
3,037
|CONTRACT AND SHARE VOLUMES:
|(in 000's, except %)
|TOTAL
|Options
|%
|Futures 1
|%
|Stocks
|%
|Period
|(contracts)
|Change
|(contracts)
|Change
|(shares)
|Change
2019
390,739
128,770
176,752,967
2020
624,035
60%
167,078
30%
338,513,068
92%
2021
887,849
42%
154,866
(7%)
771,273,709
128%
3Q2021
214,988
36,940
172,828,874
3Q2022
215,988
0%
50,486
37%
75,776,756
(56%)
2Q2022
217,642
51,562
81,137,875
3Q2022
215,988
(1%)
50,486
(2%)
75,776,756
(7%)
ALL CUSTOMERS
|Options
|%
|Futures 1
|%
|Stocks
|%
Period
|(contracts)
|Change
|(contracts)
|Change
|(shares)
|Change
2019
349,287
126,363
167,826,490
2020
584,195
67%
164,555
30%
331,263,604
97%
2021
852,169
46%
152,787
(7%)
766,211,726
131%
3Q2021
205,797
36,473
172,082,316
3Q2022
208,145
1%
49,725
36%
74,944,418
(56%)
2Q2022
209,124
50,707
80,079,410
3Q2022
208,145
(0%)
49,725
(2%)
74,944,418
(6%)
CLEARED CUSTOMERS
|Options
|%
|Futures 1
|%
|Stocks
|%
Period
|(contracts)
|Change
|(contracts)
|Change
|(shares)
|Change
2019
302,068
125,225
163,030,500
2020
518,965
72%
163,101
30%
320,376,365
97%
2021
773,284
49%
151,715
(7%)
752,720,070
135%
3Q2021
186,656
36,245
169,002,045
3Q2022
185,166
(1%)
49,242
36%
72,394,078
(57%)
2Q2022
188,617
50,313
77,283,249
3Q2022
185,166
(2%)
49,242
(2%)
72,394,078
(6%)
|1 Includes options on futures
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
OPERATING DATA, CONTINUED
|CONTRACT AND SHARE VOLUMES, continued:
|(in 000's, except %)
|PRINCIPAL TRANSACTIONS
|Options
|%
|Futures 1
|%
|Stocks
|%
|Period
|(contracts)
|Change
|(contracts)
|Change
|(shares)
|Change
2019
41,452
2,407
8,926,477
2020
39,840
(4%)
2,523
5%
7,249,464
(19%)
2021
35,680
(10%)
2,079
(18%)
5,061,983
(30%)
3Q2021
9,191
467
746,558
3Q2022
7,843
(15%)
761
63%
832,338
11%
2Q2022
8,518
855
1,058,465
3Q2022
7,843
(8%)
761
(11%)
832,338
(21%)
|1 Includes options on futures
|CUSTOMER STATISTICS
|Year over Year
3Q2022
3Q2021
% Change
|Total Accounts (in thousands)
2,012
1,536
31%
|Customer Equity (in billions) 1
|$
287.1
|$
353.8
(19%)
|Cleared DARTs (in thousands)
1,706
2,017
(15%)
|Total Customer DARTs (in thousands)
1,920
2,263
(15%)
|Cleared Customers
|Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order 2
|$
2.96
|$
2.46
20%
|Cleared Avg. DARTs per Account (Annualized)
217
343
(37%)
|Consecutive Quarters
3Q2022
2Q2022
% Change
|Total Accounts (in thousands)
2,012
1,923
5%
|Customer Equity (in billions) 1
|$
287.1
|$
294.8
(3%)
|Cleared DARTs (in thousands)
1,706
1,927
(11%)
|Total Customer DARTs (in thousands)
1,920
2,173
(12%)
|Cleared Customers
|Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order 2
|$
2.96
|$
2.74
8%
|Cleared Avg. DARTs per Account (Annualized)
217
259
(16%)
|(1) Excludes non-Customers.
|(2) Commissionable Order - a customer order that generates commissions.
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST MARGIN
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months
|Nine Months
|Ended September 30,
|Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|(in millions)
|Average interest-earning assets
|Segregated cash and securities
|$
55,453
|$
37,239
|$
49,749
|$
41,212
|Customer margin loans
42,425
46,636
44,777
43,611
|Securities borrowed
4,235
3,567
3,826
3,836
|Other interest-earning assets
9,103
7,426
8,932
6,751
|FDIC sweeps 1
2,173
2,707
2,189
2,758
|$
113,389
|$
97,575
|$
109,473
|$
98,168
|Average interest-bearing liabilities
|Customer credit balances
|$
92,846
|$
78,625
|$
89,096
|$
78,063
|Securities loaned
9,622
10,489
10,437
10,891
|Other interest-bearing liabilities
1
-
5
145
|$
102,469
|$
89,114
|$
99,537
|$
89,099
|Net interest income
|Segregated cash and securities, net
|$
228
|$
(4
)
|$
288
|$
(4
)
|Customer margin loans 2
317
141
663
386
|Securities borrowed and loaned, net
114
123
340
434
|Customer credit balances, net 2
(248
)
8
(276
)
25
|Other net interest income 1/3
65
9
95
25
|Net interest income 3
|$
476
|$
277
|$
1,110
|$
866
|Net interest margin ("NIM")
1.67
%
1.13
%
1.36
%
1.18
%
|Annualized yields
|Segregated cash and securities
1.63
%
-0.04
%
0.77
%
-0.01
%
|Customer margin loans
2.96
%
1.20
%
1.98
%
1.18
%
|Customer credit balances
1.06
%
-0.04
%
0.41
%
-0.04
%
1
|Represents the average amount of customer cash swept into FDIC-insured banks as part of our Insured Bank Deposit Sweep Program. This item is not recorded in the Company's consolidated statements of financial condition. Income derived from program deposits is reported in other net interest income in the table above.
2
|Interest income and interest expense on customer margin loans and customer credit balances, respectively, are calculated on daily cash balances within each customer’s account on a net basis, which may result in an offset of balances across multiple account segments (e.g., between securities and commodities segments).
3
|Includes income from financial instruments that has the same characteristics as interest, but is reported in other fees and services and other income in the Company’s consolidated statements of comprehensive income. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, $3 million, $2 million, $7 million, and $14 million were reported in other fees and services, respectively. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, $1 million, $0 million, $1 million, and -$1 million were reported in other income, respectively.
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months
|Nine Months
|Ended September 30,
|Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|(in millions)
|Adjusted net revenues 1
|Net revenues - GAAP
|$
790
|$
464
|$
2,091
|$
2,111
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|Currency diversification strategy, net
40
3
111
14
|Mark-to-market on investments 2
17
184
54
(28
)
|Remeasurement of TRA liability 3
-
(1
)
0
(1
)
|Total non-GAAP adjustments
57
186
165
(15
)
|Adjusted net revenues
|$
847
|$
650
|$
2,256
|$
2,096
|Adjusted income before income taxes 1
|Income before income taxes - GAAP
|$
523
|$
234
|$
1,309
|$
1,414
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|Currency diversification strategy, net
40
3
111
14
|Mark-to-market on investments 2
17
184
54
(28
)
|Remeasurement of TRA liability 3
-
(1
)
-
(1
)
|Total non-GAAP adjustments
57
186
165
(15
)
|Adjusted income before income taxes
|$
580
|$
420
|$
1,474
|$
1,399
|Adjusted pre-tax profit margin
68
%
65
%
65
%
67
%
|Three Months
|Nine Months
|Ended September 30,
|Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|(in millions)
|Adjusted net income available for common stockholders 1
|Net income available for common stockholders - GAAP
|$
99
|$
42
|$
244
|$
241
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|Currency diversification strategy, net
10
1
26
3
|Mark-to-market on investments 2
4
43
13
(6
)
|Remeasurement of TRA liability 3
-
(1
)
-
(1
)
|Income tax effect of above adjustments 4
(3
)
(10
)
(8
)
1
|Remeasurement of deferred income taxes 5
-
1
-
1
|Total non-GAAP adjustments
11
33
31
(2
)
|Adjusted net income available for common stockholders
|$
111
|$
75
|$
276
|$
239
|Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding.
|Three Months
|Nine Months
|Ended September 30,
|Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|(in dollars)
|Adjusted diluted EPS 1
|Diluted EPS - GAAP
|$
0.97
|$
0.43
|$
2.43
|$
2.58
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|Currency diversification strategy, net
0.09
0.01
0.26
0.03
|Mark-to-market on investments 2
0.04
0.44
0.13
(0.06
)
|Remeasurement of TRA liability 3
0.00
(0.01
)
0.00
(0.01
)
|Income tax effect of above adjustments 4
(0.03
)
(0.10
)
(0.08
)
0.01
|Remeasurement of deferred income taxes 5
0.00
0.01
0.00
0.01
|Total non-GAAP adjustments
0.11
0.34
0.31
(0.02
)
|Adjusted diluted EPS
|$
1.08
|$
0.78
|$
2.74
|$
2.55
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
102,555,482
96,989,968
100,505,075
93,671,689
|Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding.
Note: The term “GAAP” in the following explanation refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.
1 Adjusted net revenues, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income available for common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G.
- We define adjusted net revenues as net revenues adjusted to remove the effect of our currency diversification strategy and our net mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments 2.
- We define adjusted income before income taxes as income before income taxes adjusted to remove the effect of our currency diversification strategy and our net mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments.
- We define adjusted net income available to common stockholders as net income available for common stockholders adjusted to remove the after-tax effects attributable to IBG, Inc. of our currency diversification strategy and our mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments.
Management believes these non-GAAP items are important measures of our financial performance because they exclude certain items that may not be indicative of our core operating results and business outlook and may be useful to investors and analysts in evaluating the operating performance of the business and facilitating a meaningful comparison of our results in the current period to those in prior and future periods. Our currency diversification strategy and our mark-to-market on investments are excluded because management does not believe they are indicative of our underlying core business performance. Adjusted net revenues, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted diluted EPS should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, GAAP net revenues, income before income taxes, net income attributable to common stockholders and diluted EPS.
2 Mark-to-market on investments represents the net mark-to-market gains (losses) on our U.S. government and municipal securities portfolio, which are typically held to maturity, investments in equity securities that do not qualify for equity method accounting which are measured at fair value, and certain other investments, including equity securities taken over by the Company from customers related to losses on margin loans.
3 Remeasurement of our tax receivable agreement (“TRA”) liability represents the change in the amount payable to IBG Holdings LLC under the TRA, primarily due to changes in the Company’s effective tax rates. This is related to the remeasurement of the deferred tax assets described below. For further information refer to Note 4 – Equity and Earnings per Share under Part II, Item 8 – Financial Statements and Supplementary Data of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10 K filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 25, 2022.
4 The income tax effect is estimated using the corporate income tax rates applicable to the Company.
5 Remeasurement of certain deferred tax assets represents the change in the unamortized balance of deferred tax assets related to the step-up in basis arising from the acquisition of interests in IBG LLC, primarily due to changes in the Company’s effective tax rates. For further information refer to Note 4 – Equity and Earnings per Share under Part II, Item 8 – Financial Statements and Supplementary Data of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10 K filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 25, 2022.
