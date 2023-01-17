GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023--
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, announced results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
Reported diluted earnings per share were $1.31 for the current quarter and $1.30 as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, reported diluted earnings per share were $0.67 and $0.83 as adjusted.
Reported net revenues were $976 million for the current quarter and $958 million as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, reported net revenues were $603 million and $683 million as adjusted.
Reported income before income taxes was $689 million for the current quarter and $671 million as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, reported income before income taxes was $373 million and $453 million as adjusted.
Financial Highlights
(All comparisons are to the year-ago quarter.)
- Commission revenue increased 3% to $331 million on higher customer futures trading volume and larger average trade size in options, tempered by lower customer stock trading volume.
- Net interest income increased 92% to $565 million on higher benchmark interest rates and customer credit balances, despite a decline in margin lending balances.
- Other income increased $107 million to a gain of $37 million. This increase was mainly comprised of $58 million related to our strategic investment in Up Fintech Holding Limited (“Tiger Brokers”), $34 million related to our currency diversification strategy and $6 million related to the remeasurement of our Tax Receivable Agreement liability.
- Reported pretax profit margin was 71% for the current quarter and 70% as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, reported pretax margin was 62% and 66% as adjusted.
- Total equity of $11.6 billion.
The Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share. This dividend is payable on March 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023.
|____________________________
1 See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures starting on page 9.
Business Highlights
(All comparisons are to the year-ago quarter.)
- Customer accounts increased 25% to 2.09 million.
- Customer equity decreased 18% to $306.7 billion.
- Total DARTs 2 decreased 22% to 1.89 million.
- Cleared DARTs decreased 22% to 1.69 million.
- Customer credits increased 9% to $95.2 billion.
- Customer margin loans decreased 29% to $38.9 billion.
Effects of Foreign Currency Diversification
In connection with our currency diversification strategy, we base our net worth in GLOBALs, a basket of 10 major currencies in which we hold our equity. In this quarter, our currency diversification strategy increased our comprehensive earnings by $169 million, as the U.S. dollar value of the GLOBAL increased by approximately 1.65%. The effects of the currency diversification strategy are reported as components of (1) Other Income (gain of $11 million) and (2) Other Comprehensive Income (gain of $158 million).
Conference Call Information:
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will hold a conference call with investors today, January 17, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its quarterly results. Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI026f8edd62a546f3b96958af68b730d5 to obtain the dial-in details. The number should be dialed approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be accessible simultaneously, and through replays, as an audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the Interactive Brokers web site, www.interactivebrokers.com/ir.
About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:
Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 150 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. For the fifth consecutive year, Barron’s ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its March 25, 2022, Best Online Brokers Review.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
The foregoing information contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s current views with respect to certain current and future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are and will be, as the case may be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to the Company’s operations and business environment which may cause the Company’s actual results to be materially different from any future results, expressed or implied, in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this release. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could potentially affect the Company’s financial results may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
|_____________________________
2 Daily average revenue trades (DARTs) are based on customer orders.
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months
|Twelve Months
|Ended December 31,
|Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|(in millions, except share and per share data)
|Revenues:
|Commissions
$
331
$
320
$
1,322
$
1,350
|Other fees and services
43
58
184
218
|Other income (loss)
37
(70
)
(107
)
(2
)
|Total non-interest income
411
308
1,399
1,566
|Interest income
1,111
350
2,686
1,372
|Interest expense
(546
)
(55
)
(1,018
)
(224
)
|Total net interest income
565
295
1,668
1,148
|Total net revenues
976
603
3,067
2,714
|Non-interest expenses:
|Execution, clearing and distribution fees
90
53
324
236
|Employee compensation and benefits
119
108
454
399
|Occupancy, depreciation and amortization
22
22
90
80
|Communications
8
9
33
33
|General and administrative
48
38
165
176
|Customer bad debt
-
-
3
3
|Total non-interest expenses
287
230
1,069
927
|Income before income taxes
689
373
1,998
1,787
|Income tax expense
56
35
156
151
|Net income
633
338
1,842
1,636
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
497
271
1,462
1,328
|Net income available for common stockholders
$
136
$
67
$
380
$
308
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
$
1.32
$
0.68
$
3.78
$
3.27
|Diluted
$
1.31
$
0.67
$
3.75
$
3.24
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
102,875,250
98,181,875
100,460,016
94,167,572
|Diluted
103,656,668
98,980,339
101,299,609
95,009,880
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months
|Twelve Months
|Ended December 31,
|Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|(in millions, except share and per share data)
|Comprehensive income:
|Net income available for common stockholders
$
136
$
67
$
380
$
308
|Other comprehensive income:
|Cumulative translation adjustment, before income taxes
38
(1
)
(26
)
(22
)
|Income taxes related to items of other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
38
(1
)
(26
)
(22
)
|Comprehensive income available for common stockholders
$
174
$
66
$
354
$
286
|Comprehensive earnings per share:
|Basic
$
1.70
$
0.67
$
3.53
$
3.04
|Diluted
$
1.68
$
0.67
$
3.50
$
3.01
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
102,875,250
98,181,875
100,460,016
94,167,572
|Diluted
103,656,668
98,980,339
101,299,609
95,009,880
|Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests:
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
$
497
$
271
$
1,462
$
1,328
|Other comprehensive income - cumulative translation adjustment
120
(1
)
(85
)
(75
)
|Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests
$
617
$
270
$
1,377
$
1,253
|INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(UNAUDITED)
|December 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|(in millions)
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
3,436
|$
2,395
|Cash - segregated for regulatory purposes
25,167
22,888
|Securities - segregated for regulatory purposes
31,781
15,121
|Securities borrowed
4,749
3,912
|Securities purchased under agreements to resell
6,029
4,380
|Financial instruments owned, at fair value
485
673
|Receivables from customers, net of allowance for credit losses
38,760
54,935
|Receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations
3,469
3,771
|Other assets
1,267
1,038
|Total assets
|$
115,143
|$
109,113
|Liabilities and equity
|Liabilities
|Short-term borrowings
|$
18
|$
27
|Securities loaned
8,940
11,769
|Financial instruments sold but not yet purchased, at fair value
146
182
|Other payables:
|Customers
93,195
85,634
|Brokers, dealers and clearing organizations
291
557
|Other payables
938
722
94,424
86,913
|Total liabilities
103,528
98,891
|Equity
|Stockholders' equity
2,848
2,395
|Noncontrolling interests
8,767
7,827
|Total equity
11,615
10,222
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
115,143
|$
109,113
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Ownership of IBG LLC Membership Interests
|Interests
|%
|Interests
|%
|IBG, Inc.
102,927,703
24.5
%
98,230,127
23.5
%
|Noncontrolling interests (IBG Holdings LLC)
316,609,102
75.5
%
319,880,492
76.5
%
|Total IBG LLC membership interests
419,536,805
100.0
%
418,110,619
100.0
%
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
OPERATING DATA
|TRADE VOLUMES:
|(in 000's, except %)
Cleared
Non-Cleared
Avg. Trades
Customer
%
Customer
%
Principal
%
Total
%
per U.S.
Period
Trades
Change
Trades
Change
Trades
Change
Trades
Change
Trading Day
2020
620,405
56,834
27,039
704,278
2,795
2021
871,319
40%
78,276
38%
32,621
21%
982,216
39%
3,905
2022
735,619
(16%)
70,049
(11%)
32,863
1%
838,531
(15%)
3,347
4Q2021
207,457
19,961
8,001
235,419
3,707
4Q2022
165,769
(20%)
14,923
(25%)
7,358
(8%)
188,050
(20%)
3,009
3Q2022
170,240
16,181
7,953
194,374
3,037
4Q2022
165,769
(3%)
14,923
(8%)
7,358
(7%)
188,050
(3%)
3,009
|CONTRACT AND SHARE VOLUMES:
|(in 000's, except %)
TOTAL
Options
%
Futures 1
%
Stocks
%
Period
(contracts)
Change
(contracts)
Change
(shares)
Change
2020
624,035
167,078
338,513,068
2021
887,849
42%
154,866
(7%)
771,273,709
128%
2022
908,415
2%
207,138
34%
330,035,586
(57%)
4Q2021
244,349
41,997
117,410,095
4Q2022
229,441
(6%)
51,519
23%
75,713,964
(36%)
3Q2022
215,988
50,486
75,776,756
4Q2022
229,441
6%
51,519
2%
75,713,964
(0%)
ALL CUSTOMERS
Options
%
Futures 1
%
Stocks
%
Period
(contracts)
Change
(contracts)
Change
(shares)
Change
2020
584,195
164,555
331,263,604
2021
852,169
46%
152,787
(7%)
766,211,726
131%
2022
873,914
3%
203,933
33%
325,368,714
(58%)
4Q2021
235,400
41,318
116,546,652
4Q2022
221,855
(6%)
50,773
23%
74,353,901
(36%)
3Q2022
208,145
49,725
74,944,418
4Q2022
221,855
7%
50,773
2%
74,353,901
(1%)
CLEARED CUSTOMERS
Options
%
Futures 1
%
Stocks
%
Period
(contracts)
Change
(contracts)
Change
(shares)
Change
2020
518,965
163,101
320,376,365
2021
773,284
49%
151,715
(7%)
752,720,070
135%
2022
781,373
1%
202,145
33%
314,462,672
(58%)
4Q2021
213,143
41,096
113,441,967
4Q2022
194,962
(9%)
50,326
22%
71,924,864
(37%)
3Q2022
185,166
49,242
72,394,078
4Q2022
194,962
5%
50,326
2%
71,924,864
(1%)
|1 Includes options on futures
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
OPERATING DATA, CONTINUED
|CONTRACT AND SHARE VOLUMES, continued:
|(in 000's, except %)
PRINCIPAL TRANSACTIONS
Options
%
Futures 1
%
Stocks
%
Period
(contracts)
Change
(contracts)
Change
(shares)
Change
2020
39,840
2,523
7,249,464
2021
35,680
(10%)
2,079
(18%)
5,061,983
(30%)
2022
34,501
(3%)
3,205
54%
4,666,872
(8%)
4Q2021
8,949
679
863,443
4Q2022
7,586
(15%)
746
10%
1,360,063
58%
3Q2022
7,843
761
832,338
4Q2022
7,586
(3%)
746
(2%)
1,360,063
63%
|1 Includes options on futures
|CUSTOMER STATISTICS
|Year over Year
4Q2022
4Q2021
% Change
|Total Accounts (in thousands)
2,091
1,676
25%
|Customer Equity (in billions) 1
$
306.7
$
373.8
(18%)
|Cleared DARTs (in thousands)
1,689
2,162
(22%)
|Total Customer DARTs (in thousands)
1,889
2,436
(22%)
|Cleared Customers
|Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order 2
$
3.15
$
2.38
32%
|Cleared Avg. DARTs per Account (Annualized)
206
339
(39%)
|Consecutive Quarters
4Q2022
3Q2022
% Change
|Total Accounts (in thousands)
2,091
2,012
4%
|Customer Equity (in billions) 1
$
306.7
$
287.1
7%
|Cleared DARTs (in thousands)
1,689
1,706
(1%)
|Total Customer DARTs (in thousands)
1,889
1,920
(2%)
|Cleared Customers
|Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order 2
$
3.15
$
2.96
6%
|Cleared Avg. DARTs per Account (Annualized)
206
217
(5%)
|(1) Excludes non-Customers.
|(2) Commissionable Order - a customer order that generates commissions.
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST MARGIN
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months
|Twelve Months
|Ended December 31,
|Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|(in millions)
|Average interest-earning assets
|Segregated cash and securities
|$
57,327
|$
37,674
|$
51,644
|$
40,328
|Customer margin loans
39,277
51,889
43,402
45,681
|Securities borrowed
4,368
3,200
3,961
3,677
|Other interest-earning assets
9,203
7,861
9,000
7,029
|FDIC sweeps 1
2,347
2,377
2,229
2,663
|$
112,522
|$
103,001
|$
110,235
|$
99,376
|Average interest-bearing liabilities
|Customer credit balances
|$
93,401
|$
83,001
|$
90,172
|$
79,297
|Securities loaned
9,071
10,810
10,095
10,871
|Other interest-bearing liabilities
1
1
4
109
|$
102,473
|$
93,812
|$
100,271
|$
90,277
|Net interest income
|Segregated cash and securities, net
|$
454
|$
(5
)
|$
742
|$
(9
)
|Customer margin loans 2
420
149
1,083
535
|Securities borrowed and loaned, net
73
134
413
568
|Customer credit balances, net 2
(487
)
8
(763
)
33
|Other net interest income 1/3
112
11
207
36
|Net interest income 3
|$
572
|$
297
|$
1,682
|$
1,163
|Net interest margin ("NIM")
2.02
%
1.14
%
1.53
%
1.17
%
|Annualized yields
|Segregated cash and securities
3.14
%
-0.05
%
1.44
%
-0.02
%
|Customer margin loans
4.24
%
1.14
%
2.50
%
1.17
%
|Customer credit balances
2.07
%
-0.04
%
0.85
%
-0.04
%
|______________________________________
1
Represents the average amount of customer cash swept into FDIC-insured banks as part of our Insured Bank Deposit Sweep Program. This item is not recorded in the Company's consolidated statements of financial condition. Income derived from program deposits is reported in other net interest income in the table above.
2
Interest income and interest expense on customer margin loans and customer credit balances, respectively, are calculated on daily cash balances within each customer’s account on a net basis, which may result in an offset of balances across multiple account segments (e.g., between securities and commodities segments).
3
Includes income from financial instruments that has the same characteristics as interest, but is reported in other fees and services and other income in the Company’s consolidated statements of comprehensive income. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, $3 million, $1 million, $10 million, and $15 million were reported in other fees and services, respectively. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, $3 million, $1 million, $4 million, and $0 million were reported in other income, respectively.
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months
|Twelve Months
|Ended December 31,
|Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|(in millions)
|Adjusted net revenues 1
|Net revenues - GAAP
|$
976
|$
603
|$
3,067
|$
2,714
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|Currency diversification strategy, net
(11
)
23
100
37
|Mark-to-market on investments 2
(1
)
57
52
30
|Remeasurement of TRA liability 3
(6
)
-
(6
)
(1
)
|Total non-GAAP adjustments
(18
)
80
146
66
|Adjusted net revenues
|$
958
|$
683
|$
3,213
|$
2,780
|Adjusted income before income taxes 1
|Income before income taxes - GAAP
|$
689
|$
373
|$
1,998
|$
1,787
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|Currency diversification strategy, net
(11
)
23
100
37
|Mark-to-market on investments 2
(1
)
57
52
30
|Remeasurement of TRA liability 3
(6
)
-
(6
)
(1
)
|Total non-GAAP adjustments
(18
)
80
146
66
|Adjusted income before income taxes
|$
671
|$
453
|$
2,144
|$
1,853
|Adjusted pre-tax profit margin
70
%
66
%
67
%
67
%
|Three Months
|Twelve Months
|Ended December 31,
|Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|(in millions)
|Adjusted net income available for common stockholders 1
|Net income available for common stockholders - GAAP
|$
136
|$
67
|$
380
|$
308
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|Currency diversification strategy, net
(3
)
6
24
8
|Mark-to-market on investments 2
(0
)
13
13
7
|Remeasurement of TRA liability 3
(6
)
0
(6
)
(1
)
|Income tax effect of above adjustments 4
1
(4
)
(7
)
(3
)
|Remeasurement of deferred income taxes 5
7
-
7
1
|Total non-GAAP adjustments
(1
)
15
30
12
|Adjusted net income available for common stockholders
|$
134
|$
82
|$
410
|$
320
|Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding.
|Three Months
|Twelve Months
|Ended December 31,
|Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|(in dollars)
|Adjusted diluted EPS 1
|Diluted EPS - GAAP
|$
1.31
|$
0.67
|$
3.75
|$
3.24
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|Currency diversification strategy, net
(0.03
)
0.06
0.24
0.09
|Mark-to-market on investments 2
(0.00
)
0.13
0.12
0.07
|Remeasurement of TRA liability 3
(0.06
)
0.00
(0.06
)
(0.01
)
|Income tax effect of above adjustments 4
0.01
(0.04
)
(0.07
)
(0.03
)
|Remeasurement of deferred income taxes 5
0.07
0.00
0.07
0.01
|Total non-GAAP adjustments
(0.01
)
0.15
0.30
0.13
|Adjusted diluted EPS
|$
1.30
|$
0.83
|$
4.05
|$
3.37
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
103,656,668
98,980,339
101,299,609
95,009,880
|Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding.
Note: The term “GAAP” in the following explanation refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.
1 Adjusted net revenues, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income available for common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G.
- We define adjusted net revenues as net revenues adjusted to remove the effect of our currency diversification strategy and our net mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments 2.
- We define adjusted income before income taxes as income before income taxes adjusted to remove the effect of our currency diversification strategy and our net mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments.
- We define adjusted net income available to common stockholders as net income available for common stockholders adjusted to remove the after-tax effects attributable to IBG, Inc. of our currency diversification strategy and our mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments.
Management believes these non-GAAP items are important measures of our financial performance because they exclude certain items that may not be indicative of our core operating results and business outlook and may be useful to investors and analysts in evaluating the operating performance of the business and facilitating a meaningful comparison of our results in the current period to those in prior and future periods. Our currency diversification strategy and our mark-to-market on investments are excluded because management does not believe they are indicative of our underlying core business performance. Adjusted net revenues, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted diluted EPS should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, GAAP net revenues, income before income taxes, net income attributable to common stockholders and diluted EPS.
2 Mark-to-market on investments represents the net mark-to-market gains (losses) on our U.S. government and municipal securities portfolio, which are typically held to maturity, investments in equity securities that do not qualify for equity method accounting which are measured at fair value, and certain other investments, including equity securities taken over by the Company from customers related to losses on margin loans.
3 Remeasurement of our tax receivable agreement (“TRA”) liability represents the change in the amount payable to IBG Holdings LLC under the TRA, primarily due to changes in the Company’s effective tax rates. This is related to the remeasurement of the deferred tax assets described below. For further information refer to Note 4 – Equity and Earnings per Share under Part II, Item 8 – Financial Statements and Supplementary Data of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10 K filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 25, 2022.
4 The income tax effect is estimated using the corporate income tax rates applicable to the Company.
5 Remeasurement of certain deferred tax assets represents the change in the unamortized balance of deferred tax assets related to the step-up in basis arising from the acquisition of interests in IBG LLC, primarily due to changes in the Company’s effective tax rates. For further information refer to Note 4 – Equity and Earnings per Share under Part II, Item 8 – Financial Statements and Supplementary Data of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10 K filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 25, 2022.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005979/en/
CONTACT: For Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.Investors:
Nancy Stuebe
investor-relations@ibkr.comMedia:
Rob Garfield
KEYWORD: CONNECTICUT UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ASSET MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/17/2023 04:01 PM/DISC: 01/17/2023 04:01 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005979/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.