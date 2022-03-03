TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 3, 2022--
Interaxon Inc. ( Muse ® ), a leading consumer neurotechnology and meditation company, announces the upcoming launch of their VR Software Development Kit (SDK) alongside a new EEG headband designed to be compatible with all major VR head-mounted displays (HMDs) building off Interaxon’s second-generation EEG meditation & sleep headband, Muse S. Through this launch, Interaxon aims to support strategic partnership opportunities for innovations in brain health leveraging their award-winning biosensing technology in VR and AR applications.
With the rise of web3 and the Metaverse, Interaxon believes the integration of real-time biosensor data is expected to play a large role in the development of VR applications and experiences, marking a significant leap forward in this next phase of human computing and digital interaction. As these technologies evolve, they will have the capacity to leverage physiologic data from users to better understand, predict, and ultimately change mood, behavior, emotional and cognitive states, through delivering customized and personalized experiences.
Personalizing Digital Experiences: Biosensor Integration Into VR & The Metaverse
The integration of biosensor data from wearables into digital health experiences has provided consumers with new levels of personalized insights. Moving toward a more integrated future where personalized recommendations are unified across a variety of wellness applications, Interaxon believes web3 has the potential to create a more streamlined approach to digital health and data management for end-users that also leverages real-time biofeedback for powerful wellness interventions. The rise in telehealth services amid the pandemic, for example, presents an opportunity for biosensor data and real-time biofeedback to be utilized to transform the digital health and wellness space by improving the overall remote healthcare experience for providers and users alike.
"Soon, the broadly adopted technology and paradigms that we use to control and interact with our environment - and with each other - will dramatically change. Our interactions with the built environment, communications systems, entertainment platforms, transportation systems, social platforms, etc - will all be enhanced by technology that personalizes our experiences by sensing, analyzing, interpreting, and adapting to our arousal level, our cognitive status, and to our mood," stated Interaxon’s Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Walter Greenleaf. “Precision analytics driven by biosensor and physiological inputs, in real-time, are a key component to providing substantially more engaging and more personalized immersive digital experiences.”
With an established bio-analytic measurement and feedback platform that can enable hardware and software developers in building VR applications and environments, Interaxon’s leading mEEG platform has the potential to play a key role in the connected wellness & fitness space, specifically in their hallmark areas of expertise such as mental performance (i.e. eSports and sports performance), as well as meditation and stress reduction.
Interaxon’s real-time access to brain and heart biosignals enables interactive applications with cognitive state metrics such as meditation, focus, hypnagogic states, brain performance, cognitive fatigue, and more. The level of opportunity into applications that use biometric data is still largely untapped and unexplored including areas such as creative flow and psychedelic states, education and training, social gaming, and more.
The Muse ® VR SDK & Compatible VR Band
In preparation for strategic partnership opportunities, Interaxon has developed a new Muse ® S-VR form factor specifically designed for comfortable use under all major VR HMDs that harnesses their four-channel EEG system with PPG, ECG, EMG (muscle tension), and EOG (ocular movements) biosensing capabilities which is set to launch in Q2 of this year.
The Muse ® VR SDK beta is currently available on Android, iOS, Windows, Unity, and Unreal game engines. This Muse ® VR SDK is designed to provide strategic partners the ability to leverage the Muse technology platform and help build a network of successful VR SDK partners and applications that drive meaningful health outcomes.
About Interaxon Inc.:
Interaxon is a late-stage venture company in the neurotechnology space, with a brain and biosensor platform of hardware and software products, a sophisticated data-cloud infrastructure, popular consumer and licensable B2B products, the largest database of brain data in the world, and an IP fortress with several fundamental granted brain, biosignal, VR and AR patents with early priority dates. Interaxon is currently completing an investment round to support converting the company's current up-front cost model to an integrated subscription model.
Interaxon is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and has subsidiaries in the U.S. and Ireland.
For more information about the Muse ® VR SDK, Muse ® VR Compatible EEG Band or Muse® devices visit www.choosemuse.com/VR.
Milestones we’re excited about:
- More than 500,000 Musers globally
- Accessible: The Muse companion app is available in four languages, including English, Spanish, French, and German.
- Sessions of meditation with Muse®: Over 100 million minutes to date and currently one of the largest brain data (EEG) collections in the world.
- Research institutions using Muse ®: The Mayo Clinic, NASA, Harvard, MIT, U of T, UCL, UCSD, Inria, UVic, UBC, and many more.
- Meditating with Muse ® works: Muse has been used in over 200 published studies, including Mayo Clinic who demonstrated meditating with Muse increases quality of life, and decreases stress and fatigue in cancer patients.
- Untangle Podcast: With more than 8 million listens, and growing daily, Untangle ® hosts Patricia Karpas and Ariel Garten interview thought-provoking authors, experts and leaders in areas related to neuroscience, mindfulness, sleep, brain health practices, and more.
