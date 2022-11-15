ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022--
Interface, Inc. (Nasdaq: TILE), the global flooring solutions company where everything is certified carbon neutral, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable December 16, 2022 to shareholders of record as of December 2, 2022.
About Interface
Interface, Inc., (NASDAQ: TILE) is a global flooring solutions enterprise with an integrated portfolio of carpet tile and resilient flooring products, where everything is third-party certified carbon neutral. With our design approach to flooring systems, we help our customers create high-performance interior spaces that have a positive impact on people’s lives and the planet. Our range includes Interface® carpet tile and LVT, nora® by Interface rubber flooring, and FLOR® premium area rugs for commercial and residential spaces.
Interface is third-party certified as a Carbon Neutral Enterprise. We neutralized our carbon impact across our entire business, including all operations and our full value chain, marking an important milestone toward our objective to become a restorative and carbon negative enterprise by 2040.
Learn more about Interface at interface.com and blog.interface.com, nora by Interface at nora.com, FLOR at FLOR.com, and our sustainability journey at interface.com/sustainability, and our Carbon Neutral Enterprise certification at https://www.interface.com/US/en-US/sustainability/carbon-neutral-enterprise.html.
