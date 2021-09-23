SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2021--
International cannabis brand Cookies today announced the debut of Caps by Cookies THC Capsules. The three-in-one formulation expertly blends the medicinal properties of psilocybin-free organic mushrooms and potent cannabis plant compounds. Encapsulated to harness the entourage effect, Caps by Cookies THC Capsules provide a fully functional experience designed to expand the daily wellness routine. Caps by Cookies THC Capsules are the next phase of expansion in the Caps by Cookies portfolio.
“We are always looking to elevate consumers’ well-being in new ways and focus on dropping innovative products,” said Berner, Co-Founder and CEO of Cookies. “A THC formulation was the obvious next step in building out our Caps lineup. The natural health properties of mushrooms and cannabis have been known for thousands of years, and they play off each other perfectly. I hope this new line provides Cookies’ customers another wellness option as it does for me.”
Caps by Cookies THC Capsules are formulated alongside industry leaders with Jeff Chilton of Nammex supplying medicinal mushrooms that are certified organic, high in beta glucans, ergosterol, full spectrum and grown to maturity. Encapsulated by Tony Verzuna, the innovative licensed manufacturer from Blue River, Caps by Cookies creates a convenient way for consumers to experience the product.
Like the inaugural Caps By Cookies CBD Capsules, the THC Capsules are designed to expand cognitive well-being by combining the entourage effects of cannabinoids and terpenes with the medicinal benefits of psilocybin-free mushrooms and include daytime and nighttime options.
CLARITY: Mushroom + THC Daytime formulation combines the powers of Lion’s Mane and Cordyceps mushrooms with THC, cannabis-derived terpenes and all-natural guarana to center the mind, boost energy and expand cognitive well-being.
BED HEAD: Mushroom + THC Nighttime formulation consists of a five-in-one mushroom blend of Chaga, Maitake, Reishi, Shiitake, and Turkey Tail with a measured dose of THC, CBN, cannabis-derived terpenes and all-natural valerian root to promote relaxation and restful, restorative sleep.
Available for purchase Friday, September 24 at all Cookies and Lemonnade locations in California to consumers 21+, Caps by Cookies THC Capsules will expand into other retail locations throughout 2021.
About Cookies
Cookies is more than a premiere cannabis company, it is an authentic brand with passionate fans all over the world. Founded in 2008 by Berner, the prolific Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur, and his partner Jai, (a Bay Area cultivator and breeder). The company went mainstream in 2011 and has grown its business through the combination of globally recognized premium genetics, social media influence, and popular culture resonance. Cookies is constantly launching new breeding projects and differentiated brands and has quickly built a grassroots cult following while remaining loyal to its brand promise: authenticity and innovative genetics.
Today, Cookies is one of the most well-respected and top-selling cannabis brands in California and throughout the world. The company and its product are recognized globally and offer a collection of over 150 proprietary cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor and sungrown flower, pre-rolls, gel capsules, vape cartridges, CBD Flower and medicinal mushrooms. Cookies' seed-to-sale business allows for complete quality control at every step—from cultivation and production to customers' end retail experience. With a deep commitment to restorative justice and progressive drug policy, Cookies actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy work and social equity initiatives.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005232/en/
CONTACT: Julie Dietel
Grasslands: A Journalism-Minded Agency
978-502-7705
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE RETAIL LUXURY HEALTH TOBACCO SPECIALTY
SOURCE: Cookies
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 09/23/2021 11:03 AM/DISC: 09/23/2021 11:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005232/en