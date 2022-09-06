SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022--
InterVenn Biosciences, the leader in glycoproteomics, today announced Aldo Carrascoso, Co-Founder and CEO, and Erwin Estigarribia, COO, will present at the 20 th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 in New York, NY.
InterVenn’s senior executives will share interim data from the company’s NICE Study, which is a prospective cohort study intended to validate InterVenn’s platform for early detection of colorectal cancers and precancerous adenomas with a high degree of accuracy from small quantities of blood. The NICE Study represents the next phase in InterVenn’s advancement toward improving cancer screening. For more information about the NICE Study, click here.
20 th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Time: 7:35am PT / 10:35am ET.
Location: New York, New York
Format: Formal presentation and 1x1s
A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the “For Investors” section of the InterVenn website at https://intervenn.com/investors/. A replay will be available for 180 days following the event.
About InterVenn Biosciences
InterVenn is a clinical technology company unlocking the value of glycoproteomics for the development of transformational healthcare solutions. The glycoproteome is a source of life-critical information about human biology that has the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes, but it has remained inaccessible due to its vast complexity. InterVenn is pioneering a new AI-powered platform to decode and unlock the potential of the glycoproteome at clinically meaningful scale for the first time in history. To optimize this entirely new dimension of biology, the company has developed a platform capable of producing a robust pipeline of powerful clinical applications, ranging from early disease screening to diagnostics and potentially therapeutics. InterVenn will contribute to making the new era of personalized, predictive, and preventative care a reality. For more information about InterVenn, visit www.intervenn.com.
