Intranet Connections (IC), formerly known as IC Thrive, today announced its return to its original brand name and a redesigned website to better serve its 1,600 customers. The announcement comes just ahead of a major software release expected in June.
“We are excited to return to our brand of Intranet Connections,” commented Rob Nikkel, CEO. “This decision reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing our intranet software, which has always been our core offering to the market, and our focus on connecting people in the workplace.”
Founded in 1999, Intranet Connections is a pioneer in the intranet space, creating easy-to-use software that allows for increased productivity, compliance, and employee engagement in the workplace. After navigating the pandemic, the team at IC is more excited than ever about helping community-focused organizations solve modern organizational challenges. “We know there’s a need for software that delivers better employee experiences,” commented Rob Nikkel. “We’re confident that we provide that solution, and we have the in-house expertise required to support our customers with best practices.”
Although the IC brand is changing, the leadership team wants to reassure its customers that its people are not. “Our customers can still expect the same dedicated support team by their side, from onboarding through to optimization,” added Rob Nikkel. “We remain 100% committed to providing our customers with the top-rated partnership they’ve come to expect.”
There is also more good news on the horizon for IC: “We are excited for our next major software release,” commented Marcelo Orellana, VP Operations. “As of today, our products and services formerly known as Source, Reach, and Drive can now be referred to collectively as part of the Intranet Connections platform. Our next release will make the integrations between our products and common internal communications channels even more seamless. Stay tuned!”
To celebrate the return to their branding roots, Intranet Connections has launched a redesigned website. “Our new website better highlights our solutions and customer stories,” commented Rob Nikkel, CEO. “We are excited for this next chapter in the IC journey!”
About Intranet Connections
Intranet Connections helps community-focused organizations build high-performing, connected cultures. Our platform offers extensive functionality to address communications challenges and our passionate team brings an even deeper commitment to your success. From onboarding to execution, we’re the partner you’ve been hoping to find. Connect with us at intranetconnections.com.
