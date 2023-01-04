DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023--
Posterity Health, the only virtual Male Fertility Center of Excellence that offers personalized care, educational resources, and effective treatments to address male fertility, joins forces with Path Fertility, the creators of SpermQT, an epigenetic sperm quality test that can predict fertility outcomes not detected in a standard semen analysis. Together the companies offer a new comprehensive IUI Assessment that evaluates multiple semen parameters and predicts the likelihood of success with intrauterine insemination (IUI).
The IUI Assessment includes a semen analysis and Path Fertility’s SpermQT epigenetic test. By combining the two tests Posterity Health and Path Fertility provide the most complete and cutting-edge assessment of male reproductive health. The test can be completed at home or in-clinic with partnering fertility centers and OBGYN practices. The IUI Assessment includes a telehealth consult with a Reproductive Urologist, so all males have the opportunity to understand their results and determine the best path forward.
One in eight couples struggle with infertility and although most people assume it’s the female partner, in 50% of cases there is a male factor involved. There is a great need across the country for complete male fertility testing and treatment, but access and education are limited, causing males with fertility issues to go untreated or undiagnosed.
“Currently, the primary test for diagnosing male factor infertility is the semen analysis. But male infertility is complex, and more than one test is needed for a comprehensive diagnosis. SpermQT captures a subset of infertile men that are missed with the standard semen analysis,” explains Andy Olson, Co-Founder and CEO of Path Fertility.
In a study of over 1,300 patients, Path Fertility’s SpermQT was shown to identify sub-fertility in men that was missed by the standard semen analysis. Men with a Poor SpermQT result are statistically less likely to achieve a pregnancy or live birth with IUI compared to men with a Normal or Excellent SpermQT result. Interestingly, IVF-ICSI was shown to overcome sperm quality issues identified by SpermQT. In instances when men go undiagnosed the female partner is subjected to treatments and procedures that will not work in the presence of male infertility factors.
“The studies to date show that the integrated IUI Assessment is highly predictive of pregnancy outcomes with IUI. The IUI Assessment will offer OBGYNs, REIs and couples’ additional information so everyone can work together to find the fastest path to pregnancy,” said Dr. Barrett Cowan, Founder & Chief Medical Officer of Posterity Health. “We are committed to working with innovative companies like Path Fertility to provide our patients with the most comprehensive portfolio of male fertility services.”
Posterity Health and Path Fertility partner with Fertility Centers and OBGYNs across the country to integrate this assessment into the fertility healthcare process. When the IUI Assessment is completed, Reproductive Endocrinologists (REI), Reproductive Urologists, and OBGYNs have results that are highly predictive of pregnancy outcomes when comparing IUI vs. IVF. Couples who complete the IUI Assessment earlier in the conception journey will benefit emotionally and financially by understanding the likelihood of IUI success. The goal is to provide the information needed to help everyone find their fastest path to pregnancy.
Get Involved
“The science and innovation behind SpermQT inspired me to introduce the ‘pre-launch program’ at Conceptions,” shared Glenn Proctor, Chief Operating Officer at Conceptions. “Our fertility center provides couples with safe, highly successful, and technologically advanced fertility treatments to help them conceive. The new SpermQT assessment helps us streamline the process of directing patients to the right treatment plan, whether IUI or IVF, and potentially helps them save time and money during their fertility journey.”
Additionally, couples across the country who have been struggling to conceive have access to purchase the IUI Assessment directly online at: https://posterityhealth.com/services/spermqt-test/.
About Posterity Health
Posterity Health is the only Male Fertility Center of Excellence. The company provides an extensive portfolio of technology-enabled male fertility services, including at-home diagnostics, virtual visits and in-person consults focused on improving a man’s fertility status. The company seeks to educate, engage and treat men, shifting the burden of conceiving from solely the woman and creating a unifying experience for the couple.
Posterity Health is committed to making male fertility management a core part of men’s health. To learn more, visit www.posterityhealth.com.
About Path Fertility
Path Fertility is a brand of Inherent Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering epigenetic medicine for complex diseases. Gene dysregulation, a hallmark of complex disease, has been difficult to detect and treat, until now. The company's epigenetic platform detects dysregulation across multiple genes and related pathways to pioneer a new category of diagnostics and therapeutics that leverage epigenetics, biology's inherent mechanism for gene regulation, to radically transform how we diagnose and treat complex diseases like infertility. Learn more at www.pathfertility.com and www.inherentbio.com.
