The "Intravenous System Access Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global intravenous system access devices market to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.
The report on the global intravenous system access devices market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study on intravenous system access devices market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.
The report on intravenous system access devices market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global intravenous system access devices market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global intravenous system access devices market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Report Findings
1) Drivers
- Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders such as cardiac diseases, cancers, and cystic fibrosis
- Growing geriatric population across the world
2) Restraints
- Medical complications associated with intravenous access devices
3) Opportunities
- R&D activities to develop innovative intravenous system access device products
Company Profiles
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Smiths Medical, Inc.
- Terumo Corporation
- Teleflex Medical Inc.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
- Medical Components, Inc.
- ICU Medical Inc.
- Fresenius Medical Care Ag & Co KGaA
- C.R.Bard, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Intravenous System Access Devices Market Highlights
2.2. Intravenous System Access Devices Market Projection
2.3. Intravenous System Access Devices Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Intravenous System Access Devices Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Intravenous System Access Devices Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User
3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Intravenous System Access Devices Market
4. Intravenous System Access Devices Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Intravenous System Access Devices Market by Product Type
5.1. Implantable Port
5.1.1. Single Lumen Implantable Port
5.1.2. Double Lumen Implantable Port
5.2. Intravenous Catheter
5.2.1. Peripheral Intravenous Catheter
5.2.2. Central Venous Catheter
5.3. Hypodermic Needles
5.4. Infusion Pumps
5.5. Others
6. Global Intravenous System Access Devices Market by Application
6.1. Medication Administration
6.2. Fluid and Nutrient Administration
6.3. Blood Transfusion
6.4. Diagnostics
7. Global Intravenous System Access Devices Market by End User
7.1. Hospitals
7.2. Clinics
7.3. Ambulatory Surgery Centers
8. Global Intravenous System Access Devices Market by Region 2021-2027
8.1. North America
8.1.1. North America Intravenous System Access Devices Market by Product Type
8.1.2. North America Intravenous System Access Devices Market by Application
8.1.3. North America Intravenous System Access Devices Market by End User
8.1.4. North America Intravenous System Access Devices Market by Country
8.2. Europe
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.4. RoW
9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Intravenous System Access Devices Market
9.2. Companies Profiles
