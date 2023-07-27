Introducing Age No More: The Ultimate Caffeinated Energy Beverage for Enhanced Vitality and Youthfulness

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2023--
We are thrilled to unveil Age No More, a revolutionary caffeinated energy beverage developed by California integrative medicine physician Markus Ploesser, MD that combines the power of caffeine with a carefully curated blend of natural ingredients known for their remarkable anti-aging properties. Age No More is not just an energy drink; it's a step toward a more vibrant and youthful you.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230727800106/en/
(Photo: Business Wire)
Each 12 fl Oz serving of Age No More delivers an invigorating boost with 180mg of caffeine, providing the energy you need to tackle the day head-on. Additionally, Age No More incorporates 20mg of CBD sourced from full spectrum hemp, offering a sense of calm and balance to your experience.
At the heart of Age No More lies the importance of NAD+ restoration. NAD+ (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) is a vital coenzyme responsible for cellular energy production and plays a significant role in the anti-aging process. Age No More features a unique blend of ingredients including urolithin A, resveratrol, red reishi, cordyceps, Lion's mane, and tremella mushrooms, all of which contribute to assisting in the anti-aging journey.
In addition to the key ingredients mentioned above, Age No More boasts a remarkable array of botanicals known for their health benefits. Green tea extract, andrographis, bacopa monnieri, quercetin, turmeric, ashwaghanda, lithium orotate, and blueberry extract have all been thoughtfully chosen to provide natural support to your overall well-being.
Tremella mushrooms, specifically included in the blend, are renowned for their impact on skin health and collagen production. By incorporating these mushrooms, Age No More offers not only a rejuvenating experience but also a potential enhancement to your skin's radiance and elasticity.
We would like to emphasize that Age No More complies with all regulations, and we do not make any medical claims about the product. We recognize the potential benefits of our ingredients, which have been found to fight free radicals, restore youthful NAD+ levels, and assist with the anti-aging process.
To learn more about Age No More and embark on a journey toward revitalization, visit our website at https://www.agenomore.com. Experience the power of Age No More and discover how it can help you embrace a more energetic, youthful, and vibrant life.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230727800106/en/
CONTACT: Markus Ploesser, MD
email:hello@agenomore.com
phone: +14156992418
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: NATURAL RESOURCES HEALTH SPECIALTY FOOD/BEVERAGE FITNESS & NUTRITION OTHER NATURAL RESOURCES CANNABIS RETAIL
SOURCE: Age No More
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/27/2023 05:46 PM/DISC: 07/27/2023 05:43 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230727800106/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.