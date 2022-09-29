Introducing Calendly Analytics for Teams to Optimize Scheduling and Make Informed Business Decisions

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022--
Calendly, the modern scheduling platform for high-performing teams and individuals, today announced the launch of Calendly Analytics, an intuitive reporting dashboard that allows team leaders to easily discover activity and trends — such as popular meeting days, top performers, and in-demand meeting types — to optimize scheduling and reach team goals faster. Through data-driven scheduling insights, revenue teams can accelerate pipeline, convert leads, speed up the sales cycle, improve customer retention, and drive more revenue.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005094/en/
(Graphic: Business Wire)
Administrators of Calendly can leverage Calendly Analytics for the insights they need to improve productivity, track campaign performance and effectiveness, and strategize with analysis, not intuition. This new functionality also replaces previously manual methods for generating regular performance and usage reports for internal management and executive leadership.
“At Calendly, we know that data that leads to insights about your team’s meeting patterns can help you gain a competitive edge in today’s business environment,” said Annie Pearl, Chief Product Officer at Calendly. “No other company has access to this type of rich customer meeting information, and we are surfacing it in an easy-to-manage dashboard that guides teams to hit their business goals.”
With Calendly Analytics, account admins can utilize insights to plan day-to-day team scheduling availability based on customer meeting trends and maximize the chances of meetings being booked. Additionally, Calendly Analytics enables organizations to discover the teams, groups, or individuals who have seen the most scheduling success — and learn from their best practices.
Calendly Analytics is self-service and customizable within the application; admins can review trends across specified time periods or in real time, enhancing overall productivity. The dashboard includes multiple widgets that reveal account activity such as meetings booked, meetings occurred, reschedules, cancellations, trends on meetings and their durations, and insights on the most active users, event types, and most popular meeting days.
To learn more about Calendly Analytics, visit the blog post.
About Calendly
Calendly helps individuals, teams, and organizations automate the meeting lifecycle by removing the back and forth with scheduling. Calendly's cloud-based platform offers a new layer of the modern digital technology stack by connecting with critical tools to automate scheduling workflows, creates a more delightful customer experience, and provides insightful, measurable data to drive better business outcomes. Today, over 10 million users across 116 countries use Calendly to simplify meetings, collaborate more effectively and efficiently, and drive business forward. To learn more, visit Calendly.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005094/en/
CONTACT: Lucy Luneva
KEYWORD: GEORGIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE MOBILE/WIRELESS INTERNET PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OFFICE PRODUCTS DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY SMALL BUSINESS RETAIL MARKETING HUMAN RESOURCES COMMUNICATIONS
SOURCE: Calendly
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/29/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/29/2022 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005094/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.