CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2022--
Cantata Bio launched today, with the mission of enabling researchers to address the world’s most challenging scientific questions, from human disease to agricultural sustainability, using leading-edge multi-dimensional NGS technologies. The company is a result of the merger between Dovetail Genomics, the industry leader in advanced proximity ligation genomic solutions, and Arc Bio, which develops novel, proprietary metagenomic tools for accurate and sensitive microbial profiling. Committed to delivering the most innovative NGS-based solutions, Cantata Bio comprises three business units, Epigenetics & Genome Structure, Microbial Profiling, and Genetic Analysis Solutions.
“The benefits of this merger to both our customers and the companies were clear - accelerated innovation, the potential to aggregate multimodal data to better service our partners, and streamlined operations,” said Todd Dickinson, CEO of Cantata Bio. “Cantata Bio aims to dramatically accelerate advances in the life sciences industry with key competencies, including integrated metagenomics workflows for understanding the interplay between microbes and disease, and unique NGS sequencing assays that deliver industry-leading long-range data empowering genome assembly, haplotype phasing, chromatin structure and epigenomic applications.”
Serving on the Board of Directors for former Dovetail and Arc Bio’s parent company, EdenRoc Sciences, Todd Dickinson continues in the role of CEO for Cantata Bio. A life sciences executive with more than 20 years of genomics experience, Todd was a founding scientist of Illumina, holding a variety of technical and commercial executive roles both at Illumina and subsequently at Bionano Genomics.
Along with the company launch, Cantata Bio announced today its Dovetail ® TopoLink™ Kit, a revolutionary new assay delivering genomic interactions at unparalleled speed. With genomic interactions critical to understanding functional biology, the TopoLink™ Assay removes the bias introduced from motif-based assays, captures chromatin topology features with a higher rate of discovery, and offers superior accuracy in detecting chromatin loops, all in an unprecedented six hour sample-to-sequencing library workflow - less than half the time of traditional Hi-C approaches.
Cantata Bio has seen early demand for TopoLink, having already allocated the first several kits to members of its First Adopters Circle. These include Chris Mason, Professor of Genomics, Physiology, & Biophysics, and Director of Emerging Genome Technologies at Tempus Labs, David Sinclair, Professor in the Department of Genetics and co-Director of the Paul F. Glenn Center for Biology of Aging Research at Harvard Medical School, Melissa Fullwood, Nanyang Assistant Professor at SBS, NTU and Junior Principal Investigator at CSI Singapore, and Emily Bernstein, Professor, and Dan Hasson, Associate Professor, at the Tisch Cancer Institute of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.
Cantata Bio and its newest product, the Dovetail TopoLink Kit, were announced today at Advances in Genome Biology and Technology ( AGBT ), where Cantata Bio is an official sponsor. To learn more about the Dovetail TopoLink Kit or Cantata Bio, visit suite 1825 throughout the conference, and join us for our launch party on the evening of June 7th during and after the Passport prizes/CLICK2WIN event. For more information, visit www.cantatabio.com.
About Cantata Bio
Cantata Bio is enabling researchers to solve tomorrow’s most challenging scientific problems through novel, multi-dimensional approaches that unlock access to genomic, epigenomic and metagenomic information at unprecedented levels. Combining proprietary technologies with platform solutions, services, and cutting-edge bioinformatics and software, our unique approaches are solving complex problems, including chromatin topology analysis, small and large structural variant detection, de novo chromosome assembly, haplotype phasing, metagenomics, and microbiome analysis. Our customers are positively impacting the fields of epigenetics, developmental biology, cancer research, evolutionary biology, infectious disease, and more. Cantata Bio is based in Scotts Valley, California and Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information on Cantata Bio, its technology, and offerings, visit www.cantatabio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220606005211/en/
CONTACT: Michael Sullivan
503-799-7520
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE RESEARCH OTHER HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY GENETICS SCIENCE BIOTECHNOLOGY FDA HEALTH OTHER SCIENCE
SOURCE: Cantata Bio
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/06/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 06/06/2022 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220606005211/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.