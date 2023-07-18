Introducing Cricut Venture™, the Largest and Fastest Cutting Machine on the Cricut® Platform

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2023--
Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT), a leading creative technology company, today announced Cricut Venture™, the company’s new large-format cutting machine. Cricut Venture cuts a wide variety of materials with precision at commercial speeds, as well as writes, scores, and foils. Cricut Venture builds on the existing Cricut ® platform by creating new opportunities for people who are looking to expand their making capabilities, and those looking to grow and scale their crafting businesses.
“Our platform is designed to inspire through project creation and sharing that helps celebrate milestones, and customize everyday lives,” said Ashish Arora, Cricut CEO. “We created Cricut Venture for incredibly enthusiastic makers and those who sell their crafts. With the help of Cricut Venture and the full Cricut platform, our community members can bring their large-format dreams to life.”
With Cricut Venture, makers can create for occasions that require larger scale and sizes, from big custom wall decals to large batches of custom t-shirts or tote bags. Cricut Venture is the largest cutting machine offered by Cricut, able to cut up to 75 feet of repeated images. It is also the company’s fastest machine with a cutting speed of up to 25 inches per second, allowing users to get more done in less time.
Powered by Cricut Design Space®, the central design platform where millions of users create, customize, and share projects, Cricut Venture expands the ability for users to make thanks to enhanced software features that support this new machine. Built with the user experience in mind, Cricut Design Space has been re-architected to support the larger designs enabled by Cricut Venture. This includes improvements to existing tools and development of new features, from improved text tools and font bookmarking to editable images to automatic background removal.
“Our community has growing ambitions — whether it be their love for making, a side hustle, or their full-time passion — and are looking for ways to achieve and scale their ideas,” said Michelle Fishberg, Cricut VP of Global Product Management. “Cricut Venture is optimized for size and speed. You will find the beautiful design and quality Cricut is known for, with increased precision and attention to detail, all of which make cutting on this large-format machine an easy and productive experience.”
Beginning July 25, 2023, Cricut Venture will be available for $999 on Cricut.com and online at many retailers where Cricut is sold.
To learn more about Cricut Venture and its features, visit Cricut.com.
Key features of Cricut Venture:
- Works at commercial speeds – maintains incredible precision, even while cutting or drawing up to 25 inches/second (61 cm/second)
- Cuts with precision – make using popular materials like vinyl and iron-on to cardstock, plus tons of specialty materials like bonded fabric, leather, and poster boards
- Makes extra-long cuts – cuts single images up to 12 feet (3.6 meter) long and repeated images up to 75 feet (22.8 m)
- Allows for wider cuts – adjustable for 13-inch (33 cm) and 25-inch (63.5 cm) width Smart Materials™, or use any material size with compatible Cricut Performance Machine Mats for Cricut Venture (sold separately)
- Writes, draws, foils & scores – embellishes with flawless text, detailed illustrations, or easy-to-fold creases for cards and 3D projects
- Space-saving design – unique, table-friendly, angled design with built-in mat supports to use it almost anywhere, or try it with the new Docking Stand for Cricut Venture (sold separately) for even more flexibility
For additional technical specifications, details on what is included with Cricut Venture, and other tools and accessories, please visit Cricut.com.
About Cricut, Inc.
Cricut, Inc. is a creative technology company that helps people lead creative lives. Cricut hardware and design software work together as a connected platform for consumers to make beautiful, high-quality DIY projects quickly and easily. These industry-leading products include a flagship line of smart cutting machines — the Cricut Maker® series, the Cricut Explore® series, Cricut Joy™, and Cricut Venture™ — accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress®, the Infusible Ink™ system, and a diverse collection of materials. In addition to providing tools and materials, Cricut fosters a thriving community of millions of dedicated users worldwide.
