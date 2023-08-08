Introducing Furrend: The Web3 Video-Sharing Social Network Connecting Pet Lovers, Content Creators and Consumers

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2023--
Furrend, the Web3 pet video-sharing social network, today exited stealth with the beta rollout of its novel application built to empower pet video content creators through an innovative financial rewards model. Furrend delivers their unique platform with economic tools and gamification features to help pet content creators monetize their work and engage with their community through NFTs. By rewarding content creators financially, Furrend aims to empower creators to pursue their passions, further fuel their creativity, and produce pet-related content that resonates with a global audience.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230808217054/en/
Furrend is the pawsome video-sharing app for you and your furrends. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Today, more than one-third of pet owners own dedicated social media accounts to share their pet content with fellow animal lovers. With the global pet market generating north of $261 billion this year, according to the World Animal Foundation, pet-focused content is positioned to grow more commonplace and more lucrative. However, today's consumer apps have become overly-commoditized, and no longer serve the best interests of the content creators or end users. Beholden to advertisers, traditional social media platforms habitually underpay their creators – diminishing the value of their work.
To upend this pattern and bring value back to content creators, Furrend’s platform delivers economic tools and gamification features to allow pet content creators to pursue their passions, further fuel their creativity, and continue producing exceptional pet-related content that resonates with a global audience.
“Furrend is dedicated to serving all pet owners, animal enthusiasts, and pet content creators who are deeply passionate about the world of pets and seek both creative expression and financial rewards for their contributions,” said Furrend Co-Founder, Jun Gong. “Furrend is redefining what a Web3-based app can do for the creators and for pet culture. What Soundcloud did for indie musicians and OnlyFans did for creators, we are going to do for pet content creators. With Furrend, millions of pet content creators in the world will be able to be fairly compensated for their creativity.”
“As an animal/pet content creator, I’ve been consistently posting videos of my boat cats (Fred, Fagioli, and Bruce) for years,” added pet content creator, Abby Murphy, who owns and operates the popular TikTok channel, Fearless Fred. “Of course, a lot of work goes into filming, coming up with a storyline, editing, and then interacting with followers. However, despite years of posting and a strong community of followers, I never found an easy path to monetizing or seeing a return on investment through these traditional platforms. For many creators, this can lead to burn out. Furrend not only helps me connect to an audience interested in my content, it allows me to make content for a living through a user-friendly and positive space for animal lovers! I can’t wait to see how Furrend reshapes the pet content industry!”
Currently in beta, Furrend’s platform will deliver several unique features at launch, including:
- Gamified Rewards: Web3-based gamification features for content monetization, as well as user and community engagement.
- Royalty Sharing: Additional revenue streams via NFTs, revenue split from sales, and royalties sharing.
- On-chain Ownership: From NFT-gated membership and NFT-gated content to digital merch drops, all content is entirely owned by the creators.
- Enhanced Creator Engagement: Users show direct support for the creators they love while receiving access to exclusive content and rewards — with new campaigns for fans every week.
Furrend is currently invite-only, and plans to reveal the full live version of the platform in Q4. For more information about Furrend and the launch of its beta app, please visit: furrend.xyz, follow along on X, and join the chat on Discord.
For pet content creators, apply here to become a pawsome creator on Furrend.
Join the waitlist to get access to the Furrend social network, and browse hosted content.
About Furrend:
Furrend is the Web3 pet video-sharing social network that provides the tools, resources, and infrastructure for content creators to monetize their work and engage with their community through NFTs. Launched in 2023, Furrend enables creators to share a continuous stream of high-quality content to users – fueling their love for pets, inspiring creativity, and providing valuable insights and entertainment. We aim to empower them to pursue their passions, further fuel their creativity, and continue producing exceptional pet-related content that resonates with our global audience.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230808217054/en/
CONTACT: Isaiah Jackson
Howl.xyz
t: 805 674 7348
e:isaiah@howl.xyz
KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC SINGAPORE
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INFLUENCER PHOTOGRAPHY AUDIO/VIDEO PETS OTHER ENTERTAINMENT INTERNET ELECTRONIC COMMERCE CONSUMER CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SOCIAL MEDIA TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT DIGITAL MARKETING MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT CONTENT MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS APPS/APPLICATIONS WEB3
SOURCE: Furrend
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/08/2023 01:00 PM/DISC: 08/08/2023 12:57 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230808217054/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.