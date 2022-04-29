Introducing Hudson North: A New Line of Elevated Designed Essentials, Found Only at The Bay

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 29, 2022--
The Bay, Canada’s leading destination for life and style, is pleased to launch Hudson North—a new, private apparel brand designed by Canadians, for Canadians. Hudson North is a collection of elevated essentials, and the inaugural Spring/Summer line caters to style-seeking and contemporary shoppers with more than 200 wardrobe staples built to deliver effortless style through modular mixing and matching with pieces that are easily harmonized within life’s everyday wardrobes. The first of its seasonal collections launches nationwide today in-store and on TheBay.com.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220428005962/en/
(Photo: Business Wire)
“We wanted to deliver a brand that embodies how our customers live and move throughout the day no matter their fashion expression,” says Laura Janney, Chief Merchant at The Bay. “Hudson North offers quality, foundational pieces that are versatile enough to build upon with trends, and sophisticated enough to be worn on their own. These elevated essentials will quickly become go-to staples this season, and well beyond.”
Born from thoughtful design in modern silhouettes, the debut assortment features apparel for both women and men, from volume dresses and tops, wide-leg pants, shorts and culottes to denim, loungewear, jackets and knits—all built on a palette of understated neutral tones, occasional pops of colour, and refreshed silhouettes that deliver timeless style.
Get inspired by The Bay, every day, through its social media accounts: Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook.
ABOUT THE BAY
Through a digital-first, purpose-driven lens, The Bay helps Canadians live their best style of life. The Bay operates thebay.com featuring Marketplace, one of the largest premium life & style digital platforms in Canada, with a seamless connection to a network of 85 Hudson's Bay stores. The Bay has established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivalled assortment of products and categories including fashion, home, beauty, food concepts and more. Follow us on our social media channels: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok.
The Bay and Hudson’s Bay operate under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America’s oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220428005962/en/
CONTACT: Lauren Polyak
Director, Public Relations
Tiffany Bourre
DVP, Communications, PR & Heritage
KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONLINE RETAIL FASHION LUXURY RETAIL DEPARTMENT STORES
SOURCE: Hudson's Bay Company
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/29/2022 08:30 AM/DISC: 04/29/2022 08:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220428005962/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.