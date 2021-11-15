Introducing Multidimensional Impact at BBR Partners: Expanding Solutions for Client Families; Stephanie Diamond Joins the Team to Lead the Practice

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2021--
BBR Partners a leading boutique wealth management firm serving wealthy families, announced they are expanding solutions for client families by introducing Multidimensional Impact. Stephanie Diamond, has joined the firm to lead the practice.
At a time where the world is undergoing the largest generational transfer of wealth in history, succeeding generations are becoming ever more conscious of the effect of their actions on their communities and the world. This extends beyond just philanthropy, to how they invest across multiple dimensions. Increasingly, purpose, engagement and impact are moving to the forefront of philanthropic and investment decision-making criteria.
We see this change as a huge net positive for society. Through Multidimensional Impact (“MDI”), we are evolving our business to provide a suite of customized services to help clients maximize the holistic effect of their philanthropic, investment and engagement activities, across multiple dimensions.
To strengthen our leadership and our execution of MDI for clients, we are bringing new expertise in-house. Stephanie Diamond has joined BBR Partners as Director of Impact Driven Client Solutions. She worked closely with BBR and our clients in her previous role as Director of Charitable Planning Strategies at Schwab Charitable, and brings with her over a decade of industry leading experience including a specialty in multi-generational giving. When discussing MDI and BBR’s evolving take on philanthropy, Stephanie said, “While we will continue to work at the forefront of traditional philanthropic advising, we will more extensively help clients answer the question: how can we use our resources in a variety of ways to have the biggest societal impact.”
Working in collaboration with Stephanie will be Sarah Rumph, Partner, Head of ESG and Impact Investing. In her role leading our ESG research efforts, Sarah has created a framework of investment criteria that enables clients to evaluate opportunities in the context of both their values and performance objectives. As the universe of purpose-driven investment opportunities expands and we help our clients get more granular on specific areas of impact to emphasize, Sarah is excited to continue to develop the purposeful investing we do in partnership with our clients.
Meeting the “values based” requirements of our clients is an extension of our purpose driven culture. As we have evolved our client services, we are continuing to enhance our corporate and employee commitment to social impact in parallel.
As we help navigate each family on the path toward their chosen purpose, we believe activating new solutions in addition to traditional philanthropic guidance is critically important. Continuously augmenting our suite of customized services positions us well to help our clients make additional meaning out of their wealth and better serve our communities at large.
