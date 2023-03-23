Introducing the Aurora Solar Industry Snapshot: Early 2023 U.S. Residential Solar Trends Report Finds Aurora Customers Created 40% More Solar Projects Year Over Year Amid Strong Demand Indicators

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 23, 2023--
Aurora Solar, a cloud-based platform creating a future of solar for all by powering industry professionals to make solar simple and predictable, today announced its first “ Solar Industry Snapshot.” This report examines early 2023 residential solar trends through three unique data studies: Aurora’s solar projects database of more than six million projects over the past two years; a survey of 1,000 U.S. homeowners about their solar adoption behaviors and motivations; and, a pulse check on the state of the industry through the lens of 898 U.S. solar professionals.
Key trends include:
Residential Solar Interest in Early 2023: While it will take years to fully realize the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) potential, over 85 percent of residential solar professionals expect it to have a positive impact on their business — or have already seen that positive impact. Additionally:
- Nearly 77 percent of homeowners either have solar or are interested in purchasing it;
- Over the past year, more than nine in ten residential solar professionals saw increased interest in solar, and 70 percent noted their business grew in size; and,
- U.S. solar project counts within Aurora grew by almost 40 percent year over year.
Homeowners and Energy Resilience: With concerns growing around energy costs and grid reliability, the solar conversation is heating up — along with the appeal of storage, electric vehicles, and more:
- 62 percent of homeowners expect energy prices will continue to rise;
- Homeowners have concerns around power outages stemming from weather events (48 percent), followed closely by cyber attacks on the power grid (46 percent);
- 82 percent of solar professionals noticed increased interest in battery storage from homeowners; and,
- 79 percent of solar professionals noted electric vehicle adoption is leading to interest in solar.
Supporting Homeowners Through Solar Education: Solar installation costs are a top concern among homeowners (56 percent), as well as uncertainty around whether their home receives enough sun exposure (31 percent). Other notable homeowner concerns included:
- 50 percent of homeowners feel it is difficult to determine if an installer is legitimate;
- 49 percent of homeowners think having a self-service portal for modeling their home’s energy savings is important for installers; and,
- 48 percent of homeowners want installers to offer multiple financing options.
