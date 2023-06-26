Introducing Trufacial: An Innovative Skin Perfecting Technology in a Hand-Held Device with Specialized Treatment Tips and Targeted Serums for Professional-Grade Aesthetic Results At Home

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2023--
Trufacial, a private medical device company focused on developing and commercializing disruptive skin health technology, is delighted to introduce its groundbreaking at-home skin rejuvenation device. Designed to empower individuals with professional-grade, personalized skincare solutions in the comfort of their own homes, the new Trufacial device elevates the standards for perfecting skin health and beauty with one sleek, hand-held device using specialized tips and potent serums – anytime, anywhere.
The first and only patent-pending Trufacial™ System was the brainchild of a dynamic and inventive father-daughter duo: Dina El-Sherif, MBA, BS in Engineering, and her father Dr. Mahmoud El-Sherif, an expert in the field of microelectronics, fiber optics and biomedical engineering with over 45 years of experience in academia, R&D, prototype development and over 30 patents. During COVID, they recognized the tremendous growth opportunity in the at-home facial market Together, they created Trufacial with convenience, “portability,” efficiency, and affordable luxury in mind.
“In today's post Covid world, skin health and personal grooming are essential aspects of our daily lives that everyone should be able to do from the comfort of their home on their own schedule,” said Dina El-Sherif, Trufacial founder and medical aesthetics industry veteran. “With Trufacial, individuals no longer need to commute for their skincare needs; rather, they can use our skin perfecting device and enjoy professional-grade efficacy right at home or even while traveling,” added Dina, a former medspa owner and national sales training director at leading aesthetic device companies, who noted that Trufacial was “designed to fit effortlessly into a busy lifestyle and give customers the best of healthy, radiant and youthful-looking skin.”
The Trufacial System consists of an ergonomic all-in-one, hand-held device, like a slick blow dryer with three treatment tips that easily attach to the hand piece:
1) Microdermabrasion diamond tip to exfoliate
2) Massage tip to promote blood flow circulation
3) Microneedling tip to create pathways for enhanced absorption and deep penetration of nourishing serums into the skin.
Alongside the device, clinically formulated serums designed as pods and packed with high-quality, clean ingredient benefits for specific skin conditions easily pop-on to the device for noticeable skin rejuvenation.
According to Dina, Trufacial’s 3-step process -- refresh, repair and renew skin -- performed once a week aims to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, restore moisturization for greater skin elasticity, impart antioxidant protection for smoother texture and more even skin tone and reduce acne breakouts and acne scarring via the diamond tip. In less than 10 minutes, users will once again fall in love with their skin health and beauty.
Accompanying its new product introduction, Trufacial is excited to present a brand-new website, www.trufacial.com, as an information hub and visual portfolio for customers to learn more about the device and its components. Also, product features and benefits, step-by-step video instructions and frequently asked questions will address why Trufacial is an indispensable tool for outstanding skin health and rejuvenation.
Trufacial will be available for online purchase as of September 2023. Be among the first to get your device by signing up for our pre-order waitlist today at https://trufacial.com/products/trufacial.
With her reputation and influential connections in the beauty industry, Dina was invited as a featured guest on the award-winning “ Beauty in Technology ” podcast hosted by Dr. Grant Stevens, a leading plastic surgeon and Chairman of Engage Technologies Group in Boise, Idaho. Tune in to learn more about Dina’s background and high-tech product innovation journey.
ABOUT TRUFACIAL
Trufacial is dedicated to transforming the way people rediscover the health and beauty of their skin. As the first and only patent-pending, at-home skin perfecting device, this facial rejuvenation system provides unparalleled convenience while delivering exceptional results. Trufacial offers a state-of-the-art, professionally designed system that seamlessly combines a 3-step process using interchangeable tips to refresh, repair and renew skin using high sustainably sourced, clean serums packed with high-quality ingredient benefits for specific skin conditions and a truly personalized experience.
The Trufacial Skin Rejuvenation Device is recommended by dermatologists and plastic surgeons who are confident their patients will experience the optimal at-home skin care to address their individual skin concerns and maintain favorable outcomes. Learn more at www.trufacial.com
