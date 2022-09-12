CHARLOTTE, N.C. & FORT WASHINGTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022--
Wellful, Inc. (“Wellful”) was unveiled today as the new name of the parent company of Nutrisystem and Adaptive Health, which strategically merged in 2021 to form the premier direct-to-consumer and omnichannel health and wellness company.
The new identity reflects the organization’s unified vision of combining best-in-class technology with scientifically formulated solutions to help consumers live happier and healthier lives. Wellful’s portfolio of clinically studied wellness brands includes Nutrisystem, the leading direct-to-consumer meal solution for healthy weight management and Nugenix, the #1 men’s vitality brand. The company’s portfolio also includes other well known brands such as Instaflex, Super Beta Prostate, Peptiva, and Dr. Sinatra to support joint, digestive, prostate, and cardiac health.
Each business will continue to operate under its respective brand identity that consumers have come to love and trust.
“We are thrilled to announce our new corporate name, which reflects our mission of enabling consumers to achieve their health and wellness objectives through clinically studied solutions,” said Brandon Adcock, Chief Executive Officer of Wellful. “Our brands provide the products of choice for consumers who want control over their wellbeing, and we are proud to empower customers everywhere to live healthier and more active lives.”
“The combination of Nutrisystem and Adaptive Health has helped each business better support customers with a comprehensive assortment of vitamins and supplements, as well as premium healthy eating programs,” said Steve Mikulak, President of Nutrisystem. “Under the Wellful umbrella, we will continue to go to market with a comprehensive suite of weight management and condition specific therapies, and give consumers a truly integrated approach to achieving their health and wellness goals.”
“We created the Wellful platform last year to capitalize on growing consumer demand for science-backed, non-pharmaceutical health and wellness solutions,” said Andrew Rosen, Managing Partner of Kainos Capital, Wellful’s majority shareholder. “Since then, Wellful has made tremendous progress towards helping people live healthier lives, including launching over 30 new products, integrating onto a singular technology platform, and leveraging our combined product portfolio to better service the full spectrum of our customers’ wellness needs. We look forward to further enhancing Wellful’s operations and expanding its product offering through innovation and complementary acquisitions, one of which we just completed in the last 45 days.”
About Wellful
Wellful strives to provide consumers with a better path to better health. Wellful’s brands have a strong history of providing results to consumers. Through Nutrisystem’s weight management solutions, Nugenix men’s health supplements, and Dr. Sinatra heart health products, among others, Wellful has shown a commitment to continued innovation and consumer results. Through its clinically efficacious products and deep brand loyalty, Wellful uses its unique omni-channel model to meet customers wherever they are on their wellness journey to help them accomplish their goals. For more information about Wellful and our brands, please visit http://wellful.com.
About Kainos Capital
Kainos Capital is a middle-market private equity firm with an exclusive focus on the food and consumer products sectors. The Kainos team has extensive investment and operating experience in the industry, having invested approximately $3 billion of equity in more than 80 transactions with a total transaction value in excess of $12 billion. The firm’s strategy is to build a diversified portfolio of growing and strategically relevant food and consumer businesses. Additional information about Kainos Capital is available at www.kainoscapital.com.
