Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended January 31.

“We had a strong second quarter as we executed on our strategy to be the global AI-driven expert platform powering prosperity for consumers and small businesses,” said Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit's chief executive officer. “As we celebrate our 40th anniversary this year we are proud of our history of thriving during various economic cycles and we are confident that the benefits of the Intuit platform are more mission-critical than ever to our customers."

Financial Highlights

For the second quarter, Intuit:

  • Grew total revenue to $3.0 billion, up 14 percent.
  • Increased Small Business and Self-Employed Group revenue 20 percent to $1.9 billion.
  • Grew Online Ecosystem revenue 24 percent to $1.4 billion.
  • Increased Consumer Group revenue to $516 million, up 26 percent.
  • Reported Credit Karma revenue of $375 million, down 16 percent.
  • Grew ProTax Group revenue to $253 million, up 7 percent.

Unless otherwise noted, all growth rates refer to the current period versus the comparable prior-year period, and the business metrics and associated growth rates refer to worldwide business metrics.

Snapshot of Second-quarter Results

 

GAAP

Non-GAAP

 

Q2

FY23

Q2

FY22

Change

Q2

FY23

Q2

FY22

Change

Revenue

$3,041

$2,673

14%

$3,041

$2,673

14%

Operating Income

$270

$56

382%

$856

$612

40%

Earnings Per Share

$0.60

$0.35

71%

$2.20

$1.55

42%

Dollars are in millions, except earnings per share. See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

Business Segment Results

Small Business and Self-Employed Group

  • QuickBooks Online Accounting revenue grew 27 percent in the quarter, driven primarily by customer growth, higher effective prices, and mix-shift.
  • Online Services revenue grew 21 percent, driven by growth in QuickBooks Online payroll, Mailchimp, and QuickBooks Online payments.
  • Total international online revenue grew 17 percent on a constant currency basis.

Credit Karma

  • The decline in Credit Karma revenue in the quarter was driven by headwinds in personal loans, home loans, auto insurance and auto loans, partially offset by growth in credit cards and Credit Karma Money.

Capital Allocation Summary

In the second quarter the company:

  • Reported a total cash and investments balance of approximately $2.1 billion and $7.1 billion in debt as of January 31, 2023.
  • Repurchased $500 million of shares, with $2.5 billion remaining on the company's share repurchase authorization.
  • Received Board approval for a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share, payable April 18, 2023. This represents a 15 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Forward-looking Guidance

Intuit reiterated guidance for the full fiscal year 2023. The company expects:

  • Revenue of $14.035 billion to $14.250 billion, growth of approximately 10 to 12 percent.
  • GAAP operating income of $2.794 billion to $2.899 billion, growth of approximately 9 to 13 percent.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $5.258 billion to $5.363 billion, growth of approximately 17 to 19 percent.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share of $6.92 to $7.22, a decline of approximately 5 to 1 percent.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $13.59 to $13.89, growth of approximately 15 to 17 percent.

The company also reiterated full fiscal year 2023 segment revenue guidance:

  • Small Business and Self-Employed Group: growth of 19 to 20 percent.
  • Consumer Group: growth of 9 to 10 percent.
  • ProTax Group: growth of 3 percent.
  • Credit Karma: a decline of 15 to 10 percent.

Intuit announced guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ends April 30. The company expects:

  • Revenue to grow approximately 8 to 9 percent.
  • GAAP earnings per share of $6.82 to $6.89.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $8.42 to $8.49.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With more than 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" as well as the related Table B1, Table B2, and Table E. A copy of the press release issued by Intuit today can be found on the investor relations page of Intuit's website.

Cautions About Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding: forecasts and timing of growth and future financial results of Intuit and its reporting segments; the impact of macroeconomic conditions on our business, segments and products; Intuit’s prospects for the business in fiscal 2023; timing and growth of revenue from current or future products and services; Intuit's corporate tax rate; the amount and timing of any future dividends or share repurchases; and the impact of acquisitions and other strategic decisions on our business; as well as all of the statements under the heading “Forward-looking Guidance.”

Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the effects of global developments, conditions or events like inflationary pressure, the Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic, which have caused significant global economic instability and uncertainty. Given these risks and uncertainties, persons regarding this communication are cautioned not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the following: our ability to compete successfully; potential governmental encroachment in our tax businesses; our ability to adapt to technological change; our ability to predict consumer behavior; our reliance on third-party intellectual property; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; any harm to our reputation; risks associated with our ESG and DEI practices; risks associated with acquisition and divestiture activity, including the integration of Credit Karma and Mailchimp; the issuance of equity or incurrence of debt to fund an acquisition; cybersecurity incidents (including those affecting the third parties we rely on); customer concerns about privacy and cybersecurity incidents; fraudulent activities by third parties using our offerings; our failure to process transactions effectively; interruption or failure of our information technology; our ability to maintain critical third-party business relationships; our ability to attract and retain talent; any deficiency in the quality or accuracy of our offerings (including the advice given by experts on our platform); any delays in product launches; difficulties in processing or filing customer tax submissions; risks associated with international operations; risks associated with climate change; changes to public policy, laws or regulations affecting our businesses; legal proceedings in which we are involved; the seasonal nature of our tax business; changes in tax rates and tax reform legislation; global economic conditions (including, without limitation, inflation); exposure to credit, counterparty and other risks in providing capital to businesses; amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment charges; our ability to repay or otherwise comply with the terms of our outstanding debt; our ability to repurchase shares or distribute dividends; volatility of our stock price; and our ability to successfully market our offerings.

More details about these and other risks that may impact our business are included in our Form 10-K for fiscal 2022 and in our other SEC filings. You can locate these reports through our website at http://investors.intuit.com. Third-quarter and full-year fiscal 2023 guidance speaks only as of the date it was publicly issued by Intuit. Other forward-looking statements represent the judgment of the management of Intuit as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement or other information in this presentation.

TABLE A

INTUIT INC.

GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

January 31,
2023

 

January 31,
2022

 

January 31,
2023

 

January 31,
2022

Net revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product

$

607

 

 

$

525

 

 

$

1,034

 

 

$

922

 

Service and other

 

2,434

 

 

 

2,148

 

 

 

4,604

 

 

 

3,758

 

Total net revenue

 

3,041

 

 

 

2,673

 

 

 

5,638

 

 

 

4,680

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of product revenue

 

23

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

38

 

 

 

35

 

Cost of service and other revenue

 

709

 

 

 

503

 

 

 

1,329

 

 

 

890

 

Amortization of acquired technology

 

41

 

 

 

42

 

 

 

82

 

 

 

57

 

Selling and marketing

 

924

 

 

 

942

 

 

 

1,719

 

 

 

1,492

 

Research and development

 

630

 

 

 

590

 

 

 

1,255

 

 

 

1,120

 

General and administrative

 

323

 

 

 

399

 

 

 

627

 

 

 

661

 

Amortization of other acquired intangible assets

 

121

 

 

 

121

 

 

 

242

 

 

 

174

 

Total costs and expenses [A]

 

2,771

 

 

 

2,617

 

 

 

5,292

 

 

 

4,429

 

Operating income

 

270

 

 

 

56

 

 

 

346

 

 

 

251

 

Interest expense

 

(65

)

 

 

(21

)

 

 

(114

)

 

 

(28

)

Interest and other income (loss), net

 

23

 

 

 

(5

)

 

 

28

 

 

 

45

 

Income before income taxes

 

228

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

260

 

 

 

268

 

Income tax provision (benefit) [B]

 

60

 

 

 

(70

)

 

 

52

 

 

 

(60

)

Net income

$

168

 

 

$

100

 

 

$

208

 

 

$

328

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net income per share

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.74

 

 

$

1.18

 

Shares used in basic per share calculations

 

281

 

 

 

283

 

 

 

281

 

 

 

278

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net income per share

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.73

 

 

$

1.16

 

Shares used in diluted per share calculations

 

282

 

 

 

287

 

 

 

283

 

 

 

282

 

See accompanying Notes.

INTUIT INC.

NOTES TO TABLE A

 

[A]

The following table summarizes the total share-based compensation expense that we recorded in operating income for the periods shown.

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

(in millions)

January 31,
2023

 

January 31,
2022

 

January 31,
2023

 

January 31,
2022

Cost of revenue

$

91

 

$

38

 

$

177

 

$

65

Selling and marketing

 

108

 

 

83

 

 

214

 

 

147

Research and development

 

132

 

 

132

 

 

268

 

 

241

General and administrative

 

92

 

 

83

 

 

186

 

 

163

Total share-based compensation expense

$

423

 

$

336

 

$

845

 

$

616

[B]

We compute our provision for or benefit from income taxes by applying the estimated annual effective tax rate to income or loss from recurring operations and adding the effects of any discrete income tax items specific to the period.

 

 

For the three and six months ended January 31, 2023, we recognized tax shortfalls on share-based compensation of $9 million and $2 million, respectively, in our provision for income taxes. For the three and six months ended January 31, 2022, we recognized excess tax benefits on share-based compensation of $62 million and $109 million, respectively, in our provision for income taxes.

 

 

Our effective tax rates for the three and six months ended January 31, 2023 were approximately 26% and 20%, respectively. Excluding discrete tax items primarily related to share-based compensation, our effective tax rate for both periods was approximately 24%. The difference from the federal statutory rate of 21% was primarily due to state income taxes and non-deductible share-based compensation, which were partially offset by the tax benefit we received from the federal research and experimentation credit.

 

 

We recorded a $70 million tax benefit on pretax income of $30 million for the three months ended January 31, 2022. We recorded a $60 million tax benefit on pretax income of $268 million for the six months ended January 31, 2022. Excluding discrete tax items primarily related to share-based compensation tax benefits mentioned above, our effective tax rate for both periods was approximately 25%. The difference from the federal statutory rate of 21% was primarily due to state income taxes and non-deductible share-based compensation, which were partially offset by the tax benefit we received from the federal research and experimentation credit.

 

 

In the current global tax policy environment, the U.S. and other domestic and foreign governments continue to consider, and in some cases enact, changes in corporate tax laws. As changes occur, we account for finalized legislation in the period of enactment.

TABLE B1

INTUIT INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

Fiscal 2023

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

Year to Date

GAAP operating income (loss)

$

76

 

 

$

270

 

 

$

 

$

 

$

346

 

Amortization of acquired technology

 

41

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

82

 

Amortization of other acquired intangible assets

 

121

 

 

 

121

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

242

 

Professional fees for business combinations

 

2

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

422

 

 

 

423

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

845

 

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$

662

 

 

$

856

 

 

$

 

$

 

$

1,518

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss)

$

40

 

 

$

168

 

 

$

 

$

 

$

208

 

Amortization of acquired technology

 

41

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

82

 

Amortization of other acquired intangible assets

 

121

 

 

 

121

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

242

 

Professional fees for business combinations

 

2

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

422

 

 

 

423

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

845

 

Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

Income tax effects and adjustments [A]

 

(156

)

 

 

(136

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(292

)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

470

 

 

$

620

 

 

$

 

$

 

$

1,090

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

 

$

 

$

0.73

 

Amortization of acquired technology

 

0.14

 

 

 

0.14

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.28

 

Amortization of other acquired intangible assets

 

0.43

 

 

 

0.43

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.86

 

Professional fees for business combinations

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

1.49

 

 

 

1.50

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.99

 

Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

Income tax effects and adjustments [A]

 

(0.55

)

 

 

(0.48

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1.03

)

Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

$

1.66

 

 

$

2.20

 

 

$

 

$

 

$

3.85

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in GAAP diluted per share calculation

 

284

 

 

 

282

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

283

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in non-GAAP diluted per share calculation

 

284

 

 

 

282

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

283

 

[A]

As discussed in “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Income Tax Effects and Adjustments” following Table E, our long-term non-GAAP tax rate eliminates the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items. Income tax adjustments consist primarily of the tax impact of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments and period specific GAAP items related to share-based compensation tax effects.

See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” immediately following Table E for information on these measures, the items excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP measures in arriving at non-GAAP financial measures, and the reasons management uses each measure and excludes the specified amounts in arriving at each non-GAAP financial measure.

TABLE B2

INTUIT INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

Fiscal 2022

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

Full Year

GAAP operating income (loss)

$

195

 

 

$

56

 

 

$

2,395

 

 

$

(75

)

 

$

2,571

 

Amortization of acquired technology

 

15

 

 

 

42

 

 

 

42

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

140

 

Amortization of other acquired intangible assets

 

53

 

 

 

121

 

 

 

121

 

 

 

121

 

 

 

416

 

Professional fees for business combinations

 

12

 

 

 

57

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

69

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

280

 

 

 

336

 

 

 

346

 

 

 

346

 

 

 

1,308

 

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$

555

 

 

$

612

 

 

$

2,904

 

 

$

433

 

 

$

4,504

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss)

$

228

 

 

$

100

 

 

$

1,794

 

 

$

(56

)

 

$

2,066

 

Amortization of acquired technology

 

15

 

 

 

42

 

 

 

42

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

140

 

Amortization of other acquired intangible assets

 

53

 

 

 

121

 

 

 

121

 

 

 

121

 

 

 

416

 

Professional fees for business combinations

 

12

 

 

 

57

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

69

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

280

 

 

 

336

 

 

 

346

 

 

 

346

 

 

 

1,308

 

Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments [A]

 

(42

)

 

 

 

 

 

(7

)

 

 

 

 

 

(49

)

Income tax effects and adjustments [B]

 

(123

)

 

 

(210

)

 

 

(111

)

 

 

(141

)

 

 

(585

)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

423

 

 

$

446

 

 

$

2,185

 

 

$

311

 

 

$

3,365

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

$

0.82

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

6.28

 

 

$

(0.20

)

 

$

7.28

 

Amortization of acquired technology

 

0.06

 

 

 

0.14

 

 

 

0.15

 

 

 

0.15

 

 

 

0.49

 

Amortization of other acquired intangible assets

 

0.19

 

 

 

0.42

 

 

 

0.42

 

 

 

0.43

 

 

 

1.46

 

Professional fees for business combinations

 

0.04

 

 

 

0.20

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.24

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

1.01

 

 

 

1.17

 

 

 

1.21

 

 

 

1.22

 

 

 

4.61

 

Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments [A]

 

(0.15

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.17

)

Income tax effects and adjustments [B]

 

(0.44

)

 

 

(0.73

)

 

 

(0.39

)

 

 

(0.50

)

 

 

(2.06

)

Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

$

1.53

 

 

$

1.55

 

 

$

7.65

 

 

$

1.10

 

 

$

11.85

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in GAAP diluted per share calculation

 

277

 

 

 

287

 

 

 

286

 

 

 

282

 

 

 

284

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in non-GAAP diluted per share calculation

 

277

 

 

 

287

 

 

 

286

 

 

 

284

 

 

 

284

 

[A]

During the three months ended October 31, 2021, we recognized $39 million of net gains on other long-term investments.

[B]

As discussed in "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Income Tax Effects and Adjustments" following Table E, our long-term non-GAAP tax rate eliminates the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items. Income tax adjustments consist primarily of the tax impact of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments and the excess tax benefits on share-based compensation.

See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” immediately following Table E for information on these measures, the items excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP measures in arriving at non-GAAP financial measures, and the reasons management uses each measure and excludes the specified amounts in arriving at each non-GAAP financial measure.

TABLE C

INTUIT INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

January 31,
2023

 

July 31,
2022

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,547

 

$

2,796

Investments

 

524

 

 

485

Accounts receivable, net

 

903

 

 

446

Notes receivable

 

948

 

 

509

Income taxes receivable

 

67

 

 

93

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

391

 

 

287

Current assets before funds receivable and amounts held for customers

 

4,380

 

 

4,616

Funds receivable and amounts held for customers

 

376

 

 

431

Total current assets

 

4,756

 

 

5,047

 

 

 

 

Long-term investments

 

108

 

 

98

Property and equipment, net

 

931

 

 

888

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

508

 

 

549

Goodwill

 

13,779

 

 

13,736

Acquired intangible assets, net

 

6,737

 

 

7,061

Long-term deferred income tax assets

 

12

 

 

11

Other assets

 

371

 

 

344

Total assets

$

27,202

 

$

27,734

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Short-term debt

$

501

 

$

499

Accounts payable

 

811

 

 

737

Accrued compensation and related liabilities

 

502

 

 

576

Deferred revenue

 

852

 

 

808

Other current liabilities

 

820

 

 

579

Current liabilities before funds payable and amounts due to customers

 

3,486

 

 

3,199

Funds payable and amounts due to customers

 

376

 

 

431

Total current liabilities

 

3,862

 

 

3,630

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

6,576

 

 

6,415

Long-term deferred income tax liabilities

 

320

 

 

619

Operating lease liabilities

 

514

 

 

542

Other long-term obligations

 

88

 

 

87

Total liabilities

 

11,360

 

 

11,293

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

15,842

 

 

16,441

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

27,202

 

$

27,734

TABLE D

INTUIT INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

Six Months Ended

 

January 31,
2023

 

January 31,
2022

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

208

 

 

$

328

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

94

 

 

 

96

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

324

 

 

 

233

 

Non-cash operating lease cost

 

46

 

 

 

40

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

845

 

 

 

616

 

Deferred income taxes [A]

 

(290

)

 

 

(12

)

Other

 

42

 

 

 

(29

)

Total adjustments

 

1,061

 

 

 

944

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(456

)

 

 

(472

)

Income taxes receivable

 

27

 

 

 

(117

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(108

)

 

 

(133

)

Accounts payable

 

60

 

 

 

84

 

Accrued compensation and related liabilities

 

(75

)

 

 

(523

)

Deferred revenue

 

40

 

 

 

83

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(38

)

 

 

(41

)

Other liabilities

 

(107

)

 

 

77

 

Total changes in operating assets and liabilities

 

(657

)

 

 

(1,042

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

612

 

 

 

230

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of corporate and customer fund investments

 

(388

)

 

 

(318

)

Sales of corporate and customer fund investments

 

125

 

 

 

1,429

 

Maturities of corporate and customer fund investments

 

225

 

 

 

154

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(132

)

 

 

(107

)

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

(33

)

 

 

(5,682

)

Originations and purchases of loans

 

(1,015

)

 

 

(317

)

Principal repayments of loans

 

530

 

 

 

175

 

Other

 

(16

)

 

 

(16

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(704

)

 

 

(4,682

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

 

 

 

 

4,700

 

Repayment of debt

 

(9

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from borrowings under secured revolving credit facilities

 

175

 

 

 

2

 

Repayments on borrowings under secured revolving credit facilities

 

(16

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of stock under employee stock plans

 

81

 

 

 

75

 

Payments for employee taxes withheld upon vesting of restricted stock units

 

(259

)

 

 

(355

)

Cash paid for purchases of treasury stock

 

(1,017

)

 

 

(874

)

Dividends and dividend rights paid

 

(446

)

 

 

(385

)

Net change in funds receivable and funds payable and amounts due to customers

 

(199

)

 

 

(82

)

Cash received from a bank partner

 

336

 

 

 

 

Other

 

(1

)

 

 

(9

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

(1,355

)

 

 

3,072

 

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents

 

(1

)

 

 

(6

)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents

 

(1,448

)

 

 

(1,386

)

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

2,997

 

 

 

2,819

 

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents at end of period

$

1,549

 

 

$

1,433

 

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets to the total amounts reported on the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,547

 

 

$

1,257

 

Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents included in funds receivable and amounts held for customers

 

2

 

 

 

176

 

Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents at end of period

$

1,549

 

 

$

1,433

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing activities:

 

 

 

Issuance of common stock in business combinations

$

 

 

$

6,316

 

[A]

Under the 2017 Tax Cuts & Jobs Act, research and experimental costs are no longer fully deductible and are required to be capitalized and amortized for U.S. tax purposes effective August 1, 2022. Unless this provision of the act is repealed or its effectiveness is deferred, the mandatory capitalization requirement significantly increases our deferred tax assets and cash tax payments for fiscal 2023.

TABLE E

INTUIT INC.

RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING GUIDANCE FOR NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO PROJECTED GAAP REVENUE, OPERATING INCOME, AND EPS

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

Forward-Looking Guidance

 

GAAP

Range of Estimate

 

 

 

Non-GAAP

Range of Estimate

 

From

 

To

 

Adjmts

 

From

 

To

Three Months Ending April 30, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

6,063

 

$

6,113

 

$

 

$

6,063

 

$

6,113

Operating income

$

2,595

 

$

2,620

 

$

580

[a]

$

3,175

 

$

3,200

Diluted net income per share

$

6.82

 

$

6.89

 

$

1.60

[b]

$

8.42

 

$

8.49

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ending July 31, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

14,035

 

$

14,250

 

$

 

$

14,035

 

$

14,250

Operating income

$

2,794

 

$

2,899

 

$

2,464

[c]

$

5,258

 

$

5,363

Diluted net income per share

$

6.92

 

$

7.22

 

$

6.67

[d]

$

13.59

 

$

13.89

See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” immediately following Table E for information on these measures, the items excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP measures in arriving at non-GAAP financial measures, and the reasons management uses each measure and excludes the specified amounts in arriving at each non-GAAP financial measure.

[a]

Reflects estimated adjustments for share-based compensation expense of approximately $420 million; amortization of other acquired intangible assets of approximately $120 million; and amortization of acquired technology of approximately $40 million.

 

[b]

Reflects estimated adjustments in item [a], income taxes related to these adjustments, and other income tax effects related to the use of the non-GAAP tax rate.

 

[c]

Reflects estimated adjustments for share-based compensation expense of approximately $1.8 billion; amortization of other acquired intangibles of approximately $483 million; amortization of acquired technology of approximately $162 million; and professional fees for business combinations of approximately $3 million.

 

[d]

Reflects estimated adjustments in item [c], income taxes related to these adjustments, other income tax effects related to the use of the non-GAAP tax rate.

INTUIT INC.

ABOUT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The accompanying press release dated February 23, 2023 contains non-GAAP financial measures. Table B1, Table B2, and Table E reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures in that press release to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, differ from GAAP measures with the same names, and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar names that are used by other companies.

We compute non-GAAP financial measures using the same consistent method from quarter to quarter and year to year. We may consider whether other significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures.

We exclude the following items from all of our non-GAAP financial measures:

  • Share-based compensation expense
  • Amortization of acquired technology
  • Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
  • Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges
  • Gains and losses on disposals of businesses and long-lived assets
  • Professional fees and transaction costs for business combinations

We also exclude the following items from non-GAAP net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share:

  • Gains and losses on debt and equity securities and other investments
  • Income tax effects and adjustments
  • Discontinued operations

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Intuit’s operating results primarily because they exclude amounts that we do not consider part of ongoing operating results when planning and forecasting and when assessing the performance of the organization, our individual operating segments, or our senior management. Segment managers are not held accountable for share-based compensation expense, amortization, or the other excluded items and, accordingly, we exclude these amounts from our measures of segment performance. We believe our non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate the comparison by management and investors of results for current periods and guidance for future periods with results for past periods.

The following are descriptions of the items we exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures.

Share-based compensation expenses. These consist of non-cash expenses for stock options, restricted stock units, and our Employee Stock Purchase Plan. When considering the impact of equity awards, we place greater emphasis on overall shareholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with those awards.

Amortization of acquired technology and amortization of other acquired intangible assets. When we acquire a business in a business combination, we are required by GAAP to record the fair values of the intangible assets of the business and amortize them over their useful lives. Amortization of acquired technology in cost of revenue includes amortization of software and other technology assets of acquired businesses. Amortization of other acquired intangible assets in operating expenses includes amortization of assets such as customer lists, covenants not to compete, and trade names.

Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges. We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures non-cash charges to adjust the carrying values of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets to their estimated fair values.

Gains and losses on disposals of businesses and long-lived assets. We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures gains and losses on disposals of businesses and long-lived assets because they are unrelated to our ongoing business operating results.

Professional fees and transaction costs for business combinations. We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures the professional fees we incur to complete business combinations. These include investment banking, legal, and accounting fees.

Gains and losses on debt securities and other investments. We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities and gains and losses on other investments.

Income tax effects and adjustments. We use a long-term non-GAAP tax rate for evaluating operating results and for planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. This long-term non-GAAP tax rate excludes the income tax effects of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments described above, and eliminates the effects of non-recurring and period specific items which can vary in size and frequency. Based on our current long-term projections, we are using a long-term non-GAAP tax rate of 24% for fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023. This long-term non-GAAP tax rate could be subject to change for various reasons including significant acquisitions, changes in our geographic earnings mix or fundamental tax law changes in major jurisdictions in which we operate. We will evaluate this long-term non-GAAP tax rate on an annual basis and whenever any significant events occur which may materially affect this rate.

Operating results and gains and losses on the sale of discontinued operations. From time to time, we sell or otherwise dispose of selected operations as we adjust our portfolio of businesses to meet our strategic goals. In accordance with GAAP, we segregate the operating results of discontinued operations as well as gains and losses on the sale of these discontinued operations from continuing operations on our GAAP statements of operations but continue to include them in GAAP net income or loss and net income or loss per share. We exclude these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures.

The reconciliations of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in Table E include all information reasonably available to Intuit at the date of this press release. These tables include adjustments that we can reasonably predict. Events that could cause the reconciliation to change include acquisitions and divestitures of businesses, goodwill and other asset impairments, sales of available-for-sale debt securities and other investments, and disposals of business and long-lived assets.

