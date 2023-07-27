MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2023--
Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, will announce its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results for fiscal year 2023 on August 24, following the close of market. The company’s fourth quarter ends on July 31.
Intuit executives will discuss the financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on August 24. The conference call can be heard live at http://investors.intuit.com/Events/default.aspx. Prepared remarks for the call will be available on Intuit’s website after the call ends.
Replay Information
A replay of the conference call will be available for one week by calling 800-839-9886, or 402-220-2191 from international locations. There is no passcode required. The audio call will remain available on Intuit’s website for one week after the conference call.
Annual Investor Day
Intuit will host its annual Investor Day on Sept. 28 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time, at its headquarters in Mountain View, CA and can be heard live at http://investors.intuit.com/Events/default.aspx. The half-day event will include presentations from Sasan Goodarzi, chief executive officer, Sandeep Aujla, incoming chief financial officer, and other leaders.
