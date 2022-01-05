MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022--
Invenra, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of multispecific antibodies for immuno-oncology, today announced the appointment of Daniel S. Pereira, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Pereira brings more than 20 years of experience in oncology biologics drug discovery and development in biotech and pharma as a scientific leader, strategist, innovator, collaborator and fundraiser. His career efforts have led to the discovery and development of a range of FDA-approved drugs for patients with cancer.
“Dan brings extensive experience in pre-clinical, translational and clinical development of I-O biologics and is an incredible asset for us,” Roland Green, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Invenra stated. “We are excited to have Dan in this key role as Chief Scientific Officer and leverage his deep knowledge of I-O research and development as we advance our first-in-class I-O therapeutics programs and collaborative discovery efforts in oncology therapy.” This announcement represents a continuation of a buildout of management and capabilities at Invenra over the past 6 months, including the addition of a Chief Financial Officer, Timothy Daley, CPA.
“Invenra’s foundational bispecific antibody platform, lead discovery and protein engineering expertise and the ability to manufacture I-O therapeutics at scale presented an exciting opportunity,” said Dan Pereira, Chief Scientific Officer of Invenra, Inc. “I look forward to leveraging Invenra’s technology and expertise to advance both its internal and existing collaborative I-O programs and to expand the discovery efforts for effective new cancer treatments.”
Before joining Invenra, Dr. Pereira was Chief Scientific Officer for Arch Oncology, Inc., heading a team focused on next generation I-O therapeutics including AO-176, a differentiated CD47 antibody currently in clinical trials. Prior to his CSO role at Arch Oncology, Dr. Pereira was Vice President and Head of Discovery Research at Agensys Inc., a subsidiary of Astellas Pharma, Inc. where he oversaw research efforts to develop novel antibody based I-O therapies including antibody-drug conjugates and bispecific antibodies. He also served as VP, Research at Roche/Arius and Director of Tumor Biology at ImClone Systems Inc. Dr. Pereira received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Manitoba and holds a doctoral degree from McMaster University. He has an extensive record of both peer-reviewed publications and conference presentations and is a named inventor on numerous patents.
About Invenra, Inc.
With a vision to cure cancer and other immune-related diseases, Invenra is redefining what is possible by harnessing the human immune response and creatively optimizing therapies to eradicate even the most challenging of therapeutic targets. Since our founding, we have developed an extensive and proprietary set of biological tools that have enabled us to design and develop bi- and multi-specific antibody candidates with novel mechanisms of action that have demonstrated best-in-class activity in preclinical studies to date. The foundation of our innovation is our B-Body ® platform, which enables versatile antibody constructs designed for improved expression, purification, stability, and binding of a wide variety of potential cargo to our human IgG-like scaffolds. Building off of this foundation, we have developed a fully integrated candidate discovery platform that has already delivered multiple preclinical candidates for us and our partners. For more information, please visit Invenra.com.
