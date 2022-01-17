MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2022--
Inversago Pharma Inc. (“Inversago”), the peripheral CB1 blockade company, announced today the successful completion of the Phase 1 Clinical Trial for its INV-202 molecule that focuses on treating metabolic disorder complications. Favorable safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic results from the trial warrant further investigation, and the Company will actively pursue the advancement of INV-202 into later-stage clinical trials.
“The data collected on subjects who received once-daily oral INV-202, our first-in-class, peripheral CB1 inverse agonist/antagonist, have exceeded our expectations,” said Dr. François Ravenelle, Chief Executive Officer of Inversago. “Based on these data, we have decided to proceed with INV-202 as our lead molecule, while pursuing development of our pipeline of differentiated CB1 blockers.”
With encouraging Phase 1 results and supportive preclinical package, Inversago is looking forward to launching Phase 2 clinical development for INV-202.
“With so many people 1 globally affected, INV-202 holds a lot of promise for treating metabolic disorders and their complications,” said Dr. Glenn Crater, Chief Medical Officer of Inversago. “We have made significant progress in our understanding of CB1 receptor biology, and confirming the desired drug product profile. The enabling of Phase 2 is an important step as we continue to work to establish the safety and efficacy profile of our peripheral CB1 blockers.”
The CB1 receptor biology and its therapeutic profile are well documented, both clinically and pre-clinically. In the early 2000s, several major pharmaceutical companies invested massively in this biology, demonstrating the prolific therapeutic benefits a CB1 blockade could provide to patients afflicted with the metabolic syndrome and its complications.
Peripherally-acting CB1 blockers, such as Inversago’s first-in-class INV-202, have the potential to provide the same clinical benefits without the previous class-associated psychiatric effects linked to brain target engagement. Development of a safe and potent peripheral CB1 blockade represents an opportunity to address a significant number of unmet medical needs affecting a growing number of patients globally.
Located in Montreal, Inversago Pharma is a privately-owned Canadian biotech company at clinical stage, specialized in the development of new therapies focusing on CB1 blockade, based on first-in-class, peripherally-acting CB1 inverse agonists. Inversago aims to provide new treatment options that improve the lives of patients affected by metabolic conditions such as Diabetic Nephropathy (DN), Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), complications from obesity, Hypertriglyceridemia (HTG), Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) and Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), as well as fibrotic indications like Progressive Fibrosis – Interstitial Lung Disease (PF-ILD), including Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).
