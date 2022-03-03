OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 3, 2022--
Invert Inc. (“Invert”), a specialized carbon emissions reduction and offsetting company, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its team to add new carbon project expertise and IT development leadership.
Joining the team as Head of Carbon Forestry is Matt Delaney. Matt is a forester specializing in carbon projects and has over 20 years of experience in forest carbon methodology development, forest inventory techniques, and carbon markets. He has been part of the successful implementation of carbon projects on over two million acres of land. Matt is co-author of an IFM carbon methodology under the American Carbon Registry and is currently part of a team writing a biochar carbon methodology for Verra, one of the leading carbon credit standard agencies. As Head of Carbon Forestry at Invert, he will evaluate and complete due diligence on forest carbon project opportunities including IFM, REDD+, and reforestation projects globally. He will also identify new opportunities in the carbon offset and removal sector and assist in developing new carbon methodologies.
Also joining the team is Chris Heider, as Head of Blue Carbon. Chris will oversee project diligence and structuring for carbon sequestration and avoidance projects that specifically relate to coastal and marine ecosystems. He is an ecosystem ecologist with a strong background in quantifying and designing nature-based solutions to climate change in countries with low or limited capacity. Chris has over 25 years of experience consulting for global and regional organizations in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America Regions, as well as numerous private sector clients. Chris has conducted assessments and designed projects in over 20 jurisdictions around the world, covering projects of all forms including forest management, reforestation, evaluation of carbon stocks in mangrove, coastal communities, upland forests, wetlands and grasslands.
Chris and Matt join an existing leadership team with significant expertise in carbon credit markets, including Gabe Sheets-Poling (former Managing Director at Cargill Inc. and Sr. VP at Indigo Ag.) and Adam Shedletzky (former Senior Adviser to the Minister of Environment & Climate Change and Premier of Ontario).
“Chris and Matt are both seasoned leaders in on-the-ground assessment and structuring of carbon credit generation projects,” said Andre Fernandez, Co-CEO, Invert. “With their addition to Invert, we have further strengthened the carbon credit team with decades of experience across forestry, blue carbon, regenerative agriculture and technology-related projects.”
Also joining the Invert leadership team as Head of IT and Technical Development is Ru Wadasinghe. With over 30 years of technology experience, Ru is the former Chief Information Officer of Canopy Growth Corporation, CIO and VP of Professional Services at March Networks and spent 20 years at Nortel, where he held leadership positions in product management, operations and IT. Ru holds an Engineering degree from Carleton University and an MBA from the University of Ottawa. Ru was awarded a U.S. patent in Internet networking and was recognized as one of Canada’s Top 19 Technology Titans for 2019.
“At Invert we are leveraging our financing of carbon reduction and sequestration projects, to develop a platform that enables individuals the opportunity to support carbon credit projects,” said Rade Kovacevic, Co-CEO. “Adding Ru’s immense technical background to the Company will be invaluable as we continue to advance our software platform to support our mission.”
About Invert
Invert invests in carbon credit projects that produce high quality, meaningful carbon reduction and removal credits that we believe will help save our world. We believe in making access to carbon reduction and removal projects available to individuals and businesses both big and small.
We are an ambitious group of experts, entrepreneurs, scientists and engineers who have come together with a common purpose: to give individuals and businesses the tools, information, and insight they need to make a meaningful impact on climate change.
We believe that a group of likeminded people working towards a shared goal can dramatically alter the course of the future. That’s what we’re doing, and that’s why we’ve built this Company.
