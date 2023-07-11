LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2023--
InvestCloud, the global software-as-a-service (SaaS) leader in digital transformation for the wealth management industry, today announced the appointment of Heather Bellini as President and Chief Financial Officer, leading finance, legal, HR and business operations.
Ms. Bellini has served on InvestCloud’s Board of Directors as Chair of the Audit Committee since May 2022 and brings extensive experience in the technology and financial services sectors to her new role. She served as a Partner and Managing Director at Goldman Sachs for nearly 10 years before joining cybersecurity software company Deep Instinct as CFO in 2021. Ms. Bellini was named to the inaugural Barron’s 100 Most Influential Women in Finance in 2020.
At Goldman Sachs, Ms. Bellini led the Technology Research Group and served as an equity research analyst, specializing in software and technology companies. During her time at Goldman, she led the research diligence and investor education for 20 initial public offerings across the software sector.
"Few people know the software sector as well as Heather and I am delighted she will help lead InvestCloud into its next chapter,” said Richard Lumb, Chief Executive Officer of InvestCloud. “I have witnessed Heather’s talent as a leader first-hand during her time on the InvestCloud Board of Directors and I am very much looking forward to working alongside her in her new role.”
“InvestCloud is at the center of the transformation taking place across the wealth management industry and I’m excited to join Richard and the team at this stage of the company’s growth,” said Ms. Bellini. “I have come to know the company over the past year as a member of the Board, and given the potential of the InvestCloud platform, I look forward to building on everything the team has accomplished.”
InvestCloud is backed by Motive Partners and Clearlake Capital Group and their affiliates.
“I am delighted to welcome Heather to InvestCloud,” said Rob Heyvaert, Founder and Managing Partner at Motive Partners. “Heather has ushered many companies through their financial journeys, and the evolution of her role to President and CFO of InvestCloud will allow her to bring those experiences to bear.”
“We look forward to continuing to work with Heather and the team to support InvestCloud in driving digital transformation and delivering greater value for our customers as a global leader in wealth management software solutions,” said Behdad Eghbali, Co-Founder and Managing Partner and James Pade, Partner and Managing Director at Clearlake.
Ms. Bellini has spent her career in financial services and technology, having worked as a Senior Managing Director at ISI Group, Managing Director at UBS Investment Bank, and Analyst at Salomon Smith Barney before joining Goldman Sachs in 2011. She earned a BA in Economics from Denison University and an MBA in Finance from Columbia Business School. Ms. Bellini is a CFA charter holder.
About InvestCloud
InvestCloud is the global technology leader in digital transformations for the financial services industry, supporting over $6 trillion of assets with over 550 direct clients, from wealth managers, institutional investors and asset managers to family offices, asset services companies, financial platforms, and banks. InvestCloud specializes in digital platforms that enable the development of financial solutions, pre-integrated into the cloud. The company offers on-demand client experiences and intuitive operations solutions using an ever-expanding suite of modular products, resulting in best-in-class experiences for the financial services industry. Headquartered in Los Angeles, InvestCloud has over 20 global offices including New York, London, Geneva, Singapore, Tokyo, and Sydney. InvestCloud is backed by Motive Partners (together with its affiliates) and Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates).For more information, visit InvestCloud.com.
About Motive Partners
Motive Partners is a specialist private equity platform, combining Investors, Operators and Innovators, to build, back and buy the technology companies that enable the financial economy. Motive invests across stage in technology enabled financial and business services in North America and Europe. Motive has offices in New York City and London, with over 220 professionals, managing approximately $4.8 billion in assets under management across two investment programs, Motive Ventures (early stage) and Motive Capital (growth and buyout). More information on Motive Partners can be found at www.motivepartners.com.
About Clearlake
Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake’s operational improvement approach, O.P.S. ® The firm’s core target sectors are technology, industrials and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $70 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 400 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA with affiliates in Dallas, TX, London, UK, Dublin, Ireland and Singapore. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @Clearlake.
