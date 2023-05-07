DALLAS — The gunman who killed eight people and injured seven others before being fatally shot by police has been identified as a 33-year-old man, according to reports.
The Associated Press on Sunday identified the assailant as Mauricio Garcia; a request to the Texas Department of Public Safety for confirmation was not immediately answered. Authorities executed search warrants late Saturday at two locations, including a Dallas hotel, where the shooter was purportedly staying. Investigators continue to work to identify the dead and determine why the shooter dressed in tactical gear opened fire on innocents.
As of 2:30 p.m. Sunday, police had not publicly identified the gunman or any of the victims.
The suspected shooter has no history incarceration within the state prison system, Texas Department of Criminal Justice Director of Communications Amanda Hernandez confirmed. The man had an active misdemeanor warrant for drug paraphernalia in Garland from 2020, according to police records.
All entrances to the mall were blocked off Sunday as investigators continued to process the crime scene. The mall will be closed Monday as well.
Vehicles on Sunday in Allen packed the lots of local churches, which are providing members with opportunities for prayer services and private counseling. Some of Allen’s pastors were working until late last night to deliver remarks to grieving community members.
Saturday’s shooting at Allen Premium Outlets was the 22nd mass murder — four or more people killed in a single incident — in the United States this year, according to data compiled by USA Today, The Associated Press and Northeastern University.
It was one of 199 mass shootings this year tracked by the Gun Violence Archive, which defines such incidents as four or more people killed or injured, not including the shooter.
The Allen mass shooting was the second-deadliest to take place in the United States this year, behind a Jan. 21 shooting at a Monterey Park, California, ballroom that killed 11 plus the shooter.
Just after 3:30 p.m., Allen police said an officer who was nearby on an unrelated call heard gunfire at the mall in the 800 block of West Stacy Road, near U.S. Highway 75.
According to police, the officer “engaged the suspect and neutralized the threat” and then called for emergency responders.
The shooter, who police said acted alone, was one of seven people declared dead on the scene. Two others died at a hospital.
”Our hearts are with the individuals and families impacted by this tragic event,” Allen police wrote in a tweet.
At least three of the seven surviving patients taken to local hospitals remained in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon, according to a Medical City Healthcare statement.
The three patients listed in critical condition were being treated at Medical City McKinney. A fourth patient also being treated at the hospital was listed in “fair condition.” Two others patients were listed in fair condition with one being treated at Medical City Plano and the other at Medical City Children’s Hospital.
It wasn’t immediately clear what hospital the final patient was being treated at and what their condition was as of Sunday afternoon.
Some mourners gathered at the mall Sunday to reflect on the shooting and pay tribute to the victims. Hannah Dunegan, 19, described the shooting as “one of those situations when you think is never going to happen in your hometown.”
University of Texas at Dallas student Akhilesh Nalam, 22, was walking the concourse Saturday when he heard shots fired. He ducked into Aeropostale and he and other customers huddled in the back of the store while employees locked doors, only unlocking for pregnant women and children looking for shelter.
Nalam was there nearly three and a half hours, and was forced to leave his bags there when police finally evacuated the mall. He came back Sunday to try to collect his belongings, but was stopped by police, who were telling hundreds of people that it may be until Tuesday before they can get their cars and personal belongings.
Nalam, a graduate student, has a flight scheduled for Monday to his home in southern India.
”I’m kinda traumatized to be honest,” Nalam said. “I had trouble sleeping yesterday.”
Ishrat Ansari, 50, lives than a mile from the Allen Premium Outlets and her husband was there shopping about two hours before the shooting. With three daughters between 16 and 24, she said she is frequently at the mall looking for clothes.
”It’s a very sad moment for us,” Ansari said.
Ansari and her husband came to the mall Sunday morning to take in the carnage that happened just a few hundred yards from where they live. ”It’s a very popular mall,” said Ansari, a Pakistani American who has lived in Allen since 2004. “It’s always packed.”
The mall is particularly popular among the South Asian population that is a growing part of the Plano and Allen areas.
A makeshift memorial formed at a southern entrance to the mall Sunday as community members and frequent shoppers search for meaning after the reports of the rampage. Eight 6-foot-tall crosses, representing the victims, were nailed into a flower bed near the entrance and gatherers with flowers tied them to the posts. A Texas flag was tied to the cross in the center.
Kristen and Rafael Alvarez, along with their three children, brought flowers to mourn the victims at the shopping center they frequently visit. After the shooting was the subject of discussion at Fellowship Church in Frisco Sunday morning, they asked their children if they should drive there to see and mourn.
”We were just here a couple of weeks ago,” Kristen Alvarez said.
The Dallas-area office of the FBI confirmed it was “present at two locations in Dallas” in response to the Allen shooting. A spokesperson for the agency did not say what its operations at those two locations entailed.
President Joe Biden on Sunday ordered flags across the country to be flown at half-staff through May 11 to honor the victims of Saturday’s shooting.
In an interview with Fox News, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who called Saturday’s shooting an “unspeakable tragedy,” said he will head to Allen on Sunday to “begin the process of providing hope and healing.”
”Texans are hurting today and the people who are hurting the most are the families of the victims, families who lost a loved one, families who have a loved one who is injured,” Abbott told the network. “Our main priority right now is to help and support those families and the Allen community.”
A video circulating on social media showed the moment when the gunman, driving a grey Dodge Charger, stopped in the middle of a parking row at the outlet mall, flung his door open and began shooting at shoppers on the sidewalk outside.
In the video, which appears to have been shot from the in-car camera of a nearby vehicle, the gunman shows no hesitation as he aims a rifle toward shoppers and opens fire outside the H&M. At least two dozen gunshots can be heard in an initial volley as other vehicles flee the parking lot. The gunman advances toward the sidewalk, continuing to shoot.
Another video showed the crushing aftermath of that first volley, as shoppers, including a child, lay injured or dead outside the clothing store.
In helicopter footage taken later, which appears to show the same location, four bodies are covered by white sheets.
Another video, taken from inside a Fatburger restaurant at the mall, shows the body of the gunman. A pair of glasses and a rifle with an extended magazine lay nearby.
Before police and other emergency personnel arrived, civilians were some of the first responders to render aid to the victims.
In an interview with KTVT-TV (Channel 11), Steven Spainhouer said he rushed to the H&M after his son, who works in the clothing store, called him to report the shooting.
Spainhouer said he walked over to two children, one — who survived — under the dead body of his mother. “He was covered from head to toe like somebody had poured blood on him,” he said.
“No one can see what they saw today and not be affected by it,” Spainhouer told the channel Saturday. “It’s not a situation I would wish upon anybody.”
(Staff writers Lauren McGaughy, Allie Morris, Lana Ferguson, Jamie Landers, Kelli Smith and María Ramos Pacheco contributed.)
