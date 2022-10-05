Invincible Entertainment Acquires YTA Broadcast Network

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022--
Invincible Entertainment Partners, an independent production and distribution company with diverse operations in OTT and streaming technology— today announced it has acquired YTA Broadcast Network, an American television network that offers a variety of original programs covering topics for viewers encompassing talk, sports, cooking, news, movies, comedy and more. With the deal, Invincible now owns and operates one of the largest groups of free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) networks with 18 owned and operated channels including The Sonic Channel, Cinepride, Frightflix, Slopes TV, and Business Rockstars. Financial terms were not disclosed.
“Adding traditional broadcast to our channel offerings diversifies our portfolio and expands advertising opportunities for our brand partners,” said Thomas Ashley, CEO at Invincible. “We look forward to bringing a fresh lineup of programming to the network and expanding its distribution to cable and streaming TV providers.”
Formerly known as Youtoo America, YTA Broadcast Network launched in 1985 as cable channel The Nostalgia Channel and featured vintage movies. More than 41 million households have reception of YTA TV through cable or over-the-air reception. It is also available through streaming services, on digital media players and on its website.
“Invincible is a clear leader in FAST streaming TV and tech. Combine that with their very deep content library and longstanding relationships with distributors—and we felt this was a terrific opportunity for us to take the YTA Network to the next level,” said ScottMiller, YTA CEO.
As part of the deal, Invincible Entertainment partner and board member Thom Beers —a producer best known for his work on “Deadliest Catch,” “Storage Wars,” and “Monster Garage,” will leverage his content library by adding his personal behind-the-scenes perspective to his shows and giving audiences a whole new perspective on what they didn’t see on the first time around. These enhanced programs will be part of the YTA programming lineup in the coming months.
YTA owner and Chairman Ed Frazier added: “We are delighted for this next step in the evolution of YTA and look forward to the next chapter of growth along with Invincible.”
The move follows Invincible’s acquisition of Business Rockstars — the first integrated, multi-platform media company for entrepreneurs, startups, and founders— which it purchased in 2020 for $20M.
About Invincible Entertainment
Invincible is an established entertainment production and distribution company based in Philadelphia, PA with diverse operations in OTT and streaming technology including the Galxy TV streaming TV platform. Invincible manages a massive content catalog of nearly 5,000 assets including major brands such as “The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Kong,” “Double Dragon,” “Highlander” and many others. Invincible Operates 18 FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) networks including FrightFlix, Watch it Kid, Watch it Scream, Cinepride, Dungeon TV, Ski TV, Screen Dreams, El Conflicto, Entrepreneur TV and our flagship Galxy TV—a free television streaming service that gives audiences access to great programming from multiple providers. For more information, visit https://www.invincibleent.com/.
