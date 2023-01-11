EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023--
InvisiShield Technologies Ltd., a pre-clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing intranasal preventives for major disease-causing respiratory viruses, including SAR-CoV-2, influenza and RSV, today announced its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) which is comprised of four experts in immunology and virology, including two Nobel Laureates. The SAB will provide strategic and scientific counsel to InvisiShield’s management and research and development team to help advance intranasal preventative spray technologies against respiratory viruses.
“We are honored to welcome these leading experts in the fields of virology and immunology to our new Scientific Advisory Board,” said Dr. Warner Greene, President, Chief Scientific Officer, and Co-Founder of InvisiShield. "The expertise that these members bring to our team will be invaluable in guiding the development of our intranasal preventatives.”
InvisiShield Scientific Advisory Board:
- Melanie Ott, M.D., Ph.D. (Chair) - Dr. Ott serves as a Director of the Gladstone Institute of Virology (GIV), a Senior Investigator at Gladstone Institutes, and a Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). Dr. Ott’s research is focused on using viruses to find fundamental new biology in host cells. She has made important discoveries about how viruses hijack human cells and has contributed to efforts to eradicate HIV by gaining insight into viral transcriptional control. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Ott has focused her team on SARS-CoV-2, including the development of an amplification-free CRISPR-Cas13a assay for direct detection of SARS-CoV-2.
- Jennifer A. Doudna, Ph.D. - Dr. Doudna received the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for her co-discovery of the CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing system. She is the Li Ka Shing Chancellor’s Chair and a professor in the Departments of Chemistry and of Molecular and Cell Biology at University of California, Berkeley, an investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, a faculty scientist at the Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab). Dr. Doudna is also an investigator with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, senior investigator at Gladstone Institutes, and the President of the Innovative Genomics Institute. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Doudna has developed tools for rapid COVID-19 testing and explored the transmissibility of SARS-CoV-2 variants.
- Charles M. Rice, Ph.D. - Dr. Rice received the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his co-discovery and characterization of the hepatitis C virus (HCV). Dr. Rice is the Maurice R. and Corinne P. Greenberg Chair in Virology and serves as Head of the Laboratory for Virology and Infectious Disease at Rockefeller University. Dr. Rice has used CRISPR technology to identify novel therapeutic targets for SARS-CoV-2, and translated techniques developed in his hepatitis C work to screen drugs for the ability to inhibit the coronavirus. Dr. Rice has co-authored over 450 articles in the field of virology, serves as a reviewer for numerous journals, and is a past President of the American Society for Virology.
- Akiko Iwasaki, Ph.D. - Dr. Iwasaki is a Sterling Professor of Immunobiology and Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology at Yale University, and an Investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. She is the co-Lead Investigator of the Yale COVID-19 Recovery Study. She also leads multiple other studies to interrogate the pathobiology of long COVID, both in patients, and through developing animal models of long COVID. She is the recipient of numerous awards including the Eli Lilly and Company Research Award, the Burroughs Wellcome Fund Career Award in Biomedical Sciences, and the American Association of Immunologists (AAI) Thermo Fisher Meritorious Career Award.
ABOUT INVISISHIELD’s COVID-19 INTRANASAL PREVENTIVE
The InvisiShield COVID-19 intranasal preventive (IS101) is designed as a topical daily use nasal spray to provide immediate protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection, regardless of a person’s vaccination or immune system status. IS101 binds SARS-CoV-2 and has a proprietary nasal retention technology. It has the capacity to both “capture and kill” all major current and potential future SARS-CoV-2 variants in the nasal cavity, the primary entry point of infection. In pre-clinical studies, IS101 provided at least 10 hours of protection against infection in mice.
ABOUT INVISISHIELD TECHNOLOGIES
Founded by Dr. Warner Greene and Dr. Cheng Liu with technologies originally developed by Eureka Therapeutics, Inc., InvisiShield Technologies Ltd. (formerly known as InvisiMask Technologies Ltd.) is a pre-clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing intranasal preventives to prevent COVID-19 from all major current and potential future SARS-CoV-2 variants using our proprietary “capture and kill” technology. Our proprietary technology platform is being applied to other respiratory viruses, including influenza and RSV.
InvisiShield Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information on InvisiShield, please visit www.invisishield.tech.
