Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review third quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer session.
The conference call will be available via webcast on the Invitation Homes Investor Relations website at www.invh.com.
About Invitation Homes:
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
