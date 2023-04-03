DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 3, 2023--
Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) today issued a sustainability progress overview and invitation to provide feedback, demonstrating its commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives important to its stakeholders.
"We believe sustainability is integral to our overall business strategy and commitment to driving long-term value for all stakeholders. By maintaining an inclusive corporate culture, investing in our communities, maintaining strong corporate governance practices, and making progress toward reducing our environmental impact, we believe we have laid the foundation for operating our business on a sustainable basis,” said Dallas Tanner, Invitation Homes Chief Executive Officer. “This progress overview is a definitive milestone in our sustainability journey, and an opportunity for our stakeholders to engage with us further to help shape our vision for the future as we continue to integrate ESG initiatives into our strategy.”
Bringing Sustainability Home: An Invitation to Engage includes information about the Company’s efforts to advance sustainability in its business while increasing the quantity and quality of ESG disclosures, including new greenhouse gas emissions disclosures, and an opportunity for engaged stakeholders to provide feedback through an online survey.
View the Company’s sustainability progress overview at www.invitationhomes.com/sustainability.
About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The Company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
