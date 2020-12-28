Towson (1-4) vs. Iona (5-3)
Hynes Athletics Center, New Rochelle, New York; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Towson and Iona both look to put winning streaks together . Towson beat Coppin State by five on Saturday. Iona is coming off an 85-65 win over Coppin State on Wednesday.
SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Isaiah Ross, Asante Gist and Dylan van Eyck have collectively scored 55 percent of Iona's points this season and 64 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Towson, Zane Martin, Juwan Gray and Victor Uyaelunmo have collectively scored 38 percent of the team's points this season.MIGHTY MARTIN: Martin has connected on 21.7 percent of the 23 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 23 over the last five games. He's also converted 70 percent of his foul shots this season.
ASSIST RATIOS: The Gaels have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Iona has an assist on 52 of 78 field goals (66.7 percent) over its past three outings while Towson has assists on 29 of 77 field goals (37.7 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Iona is rated second among MAAC teams with an average of 70.9 points per game. The Gaels have averaged 75.7 points per game over their last three games.
