Ionic Mineral Technologies Names Eric Miller as CFO

Ionic Mineral Technologies, a leading developer of advanced silicon anode battery materials, today announced the appointment of Eric Miller as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. He is responsible for all financial aspects of the business, from day-to-day operations to capital management.
“It is an honor to join the team at Ionic MT, a company working to push the boundaries of battery technology with a truly scalable nano-silicon product,” commented Miller. “Our technology is a catalyst for the industry, enabling longer lasting, faster charging batteries. I look forward to supporting growth and building on the company’s strong strategic positioning.”
Miller brings fifteen years of experience that spans battery materials and advanced manufacturing to Ionic MT. Most recently, he served as CFO of Anovion Technologies, a U.S.-based supplier of anode materials that was recently awarded an $115+ million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy. His prior roles include leadership positions in corporate finance, business development, supply chain and operations with Amsted Industries, where Miller spearheaded growth efforts in automotive, heavy-duty commercial vehicle and rail businesses.
“Eric’s professional depth and fresh perspective are already accelerating Ionic MT’s strategic planning and future growth initiatives. As a natural leader with deep expertise in the complex battery supply chain and electric vehicle markets, he is an ideal fit to complement our executive leadership team as we embark on the next phase of commercialization,” said Andre Zeitoun, CEO of Ionic MT.
Ionic MT produces Ionisil, a drop-in nano-silicon anode material capable of increasing the energy density and charging speeds of lithium-ion batteries. Electric vehicles can charge significantly faster and drive farther with batteries that leverage Ionisil instead of conventional materials. Ionisil is poised to propel the rapid expansion of the electric vehicle market by enabling ultra-fast charging and extended ranges that meet the requirements of consumers today.
About Ionic Mineral Technologies
Ionic Mineral Technologies (Ionic MT), a U.S.-based advanced battery materials leader, is paving the way to an electrified future. The company's vertically integrated operation produces drop-in nano-silicon (Ionisil) to boost capacity and charging speed for lithium-ion batteries. Ionic MT's halloysite-derived nano-silicon product has been validated by EV OEMs and cell manufacturers. The company is on track to be one of the nation's highest-volume producers of this critical battery material and help meet demand across the electric vehicle, stationary storage and other decarbonizing markets. Learn more at www.ionicmt.com.
