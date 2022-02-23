IonQ Aria Furthers Lead As World’s Most Powerful Quantum Computer

Side-by-side comparison of quantum computers using QED-C application-oriented benchmarks. Pink rectangles indicate the range in which applications are likely to succeed. IonQ results demonstrate capability of more than 550 gates vs. only dozens for superconducting systems. Each increment in the size of the pink box along the X axis (Circuit Depth) represents doubling of the area. Each increment in the size of the pink box along the Y axis (Circuit Width) represents roughly doubling in computational space.