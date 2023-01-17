VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023--
The recognized leader in on-site data protection, ioSafe®, today introduced the ioSafe 1522+, an innovative five-bay network attached storage (NAS) device that sets new standards in power, protection, and security. The new device is a flexible, inclusive solution for businesses of all sizes, including those with remote locations in fire and flood-prone areas.
“The 1522+ is the next proof point in our commitment to delivering the world’s most innovative and effective fireproof and waterproof data protection solutions,” said Randal Barber, CEO of ioSafe parent company CDSG. “This powerful device helps businesses and government agencies, media companies, and creative professionals restore enormous amounts of data faster than ever after a disaster, ensuring as little disruption to their businesses as possible.”
The ioSafe 1522+ is a flexible, all-in-one solution for large and small businesses across industries, including those with remote facilities.
- Its powerful dual-core AMD processor is ideal for taxing business environments.
- The 1522+ comes standard with 8GB of configurable RAM and is upgradeable to 32GB, making it ideal for a wide range of storage environment tasks, including running virtual machines and data server applications for a department or an entire company.
- New to ioSafe NAS devices is an optional 10GbE network port for the fastest access and performance. In addition, four 1 GbE LAN ports enable link aggregation for high throughput and failover support.
- The 1522+ is the only solution using the trusted Synology DiskStation Manager (DSM), which includes on-site or cloud-integrated backup, data encryption, data sharing, synchronization, and surveillance.
“I have seen an ioSafe device perform above expectations in a live-fire situation in Portland, Oregon, where a dental practice suffered the complete loss of building and equipment. We extracted the drive, performed a 100% recovery, and had the practice back in business the following day. ioSafe products perform, surviving both extremes: the fire itself and the fire department’s water when extinguishing the fire,” said Tom Wynkoop, Hardware Support Supervisor, Astra Practice Partners, a company that provides front- and back-office solutions for dental practices in the Pacific Northwest.
The new ioSafe 1522+ is available immediately, beginning at $2399. The devices include a two-year hardware warranty and for devices with factory-installed and validated drives, two years of Data Recovery Service. Customers may order products through iosafe.com or standard distribution channels.
For more information, visit iosafe.com/products/1520-nas/ and iosafe.com.
About ioSafe
ioSafe is a brand of the CDSG family, renowned for its role in secure data storage and data transport for governments, military organizations, creative professionals, and businesses worldwide. ioSafe’s patented fireproof and waterproof data storage technology, and its comprehensive Data Recovery Service, provide peace of mind. ioSafe customers know their data is always protected—and should the unthinkable happen, they are back up and running faster than any other available solution.
ioSafe products are designed and developed in the United States. Businesses, individuals, and government agencies globally rely on ioSafe to protect their data from disasters caused by fire and flood—and broken plumbing.
